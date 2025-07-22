Hot Grid Summer: Europe's power system under stress

S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Electric Power, Emissions
July 22, 2025
In this episode of Energy Evolution, we explore how heat waves are driving fundamental shifts in European power demand patterns and stress-testing the region's energy infrastructure.
Host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Glenn Rickson, head of short-term European power analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights, who breaks down the supply and demand pressures that are emerging from warmer temperatures.
Correspondent Camilla Naschert interviews Brian Motherway, head of the office of energy efficiency and inclusive transitions at the International Energy Agency, on Europe's growing appetite for air conditioning and its impact on EU climate and energy efficiency goals.
Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.
Links:
EEX France Fin Baseload power AAOAM00
Platts UK GTMA Baseload power FUKXY01
Western Europe endures record June heat stress: EU's climate monitor (subscriber content)