The road to commercial nuclear fusion

Nuclear fusion still has a long road ahead before commercial viability, but optimism — and funding — is on the rise.

Surging interest in the technology has recently seen $7.1 billion raised across 50 global fusion startups.

Research timelines appear to be accelerating, Steve Piper, director of energy research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said on the podcast.

Big Tech is well represented in the investor base due to growing energy demand from datacenters.

Francesco Sciortino, CEO of fusion startup Proxima Fusion, said investors are looking to secure a stake in the market now. "Fusion is not something to tiptoe into," he said on the podcast.