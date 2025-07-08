Fertilizers, Chemicals, Energy Transition, Renewables

July 08, 2025

How the energy-intensive industry of fertilizers and ammonia could fuel a green future

Featuring Eklavya Gupte and Matt Hoisch

In this episode, host Eklavya Gupte sits down with Matt Hoisch, senior price reporter at Platts, to explore how the energy-intensive fertilizer industry is navigating extraordinary turbulence, from supply chain shocks to spiraling energy costs, while potentially becoming an enabler of the energy transition itself.

They look at ammonia's pivotal role as both a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer production and a potential game-changer for clean energy storage and transport.

Hoisch also discusses how the emerging low-carbon ammonia market could nearly double demand for ammonia by 2050, positioning itself as a viable next-generation fuel.

