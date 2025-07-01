Metals Co. CEO says ocean mining permit coming 'sooner than people expect'

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Energy Transition, Non-Ferrous, Renewables
July 01, 2025
In this episode, host Taylor Kuykendall speaks with Gerard Barron, CEO of The Metals Co. Barron and his company are looking to mine the ocean floor for metals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements as demand for the materials surges due to the rise of renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles.
Barron discusses the potential of polymetallic nodules found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the technology used to mine the ocean and the environmental implications of mining in such delicate ecosystems. The conversation also touches on recent developments in US policy supporting mineral independence and the challenges ahead as the Metals Co. seeks to transition from exploration to commercial recovery.
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts