How resource protectionism is influencing the energy transition

Energy Transition, Renewables
June 24, 2025
The global energy transition was already facing headwinds even as trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty escalated. Supply chain disruptions, elevated interest rates, and persistent inflation have created additional hurdles for renewable projects. But could rising resource nationalism paradoxically accelerate the transition by spurring countries to prioritize domestic renewable energy development?
In this episode, host Eklavya Gupte and Commodity Insights journalist James Burgess explore this complex dynamic with two guests who offer different perspectives.
Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts