June 24, 2025

How resource protectionism is influencing the energy transition

The global energy transition was already facing headwinds even as trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty escalated. Supply chain disruptions, elevated interest rates, and persistent inflation have created additional hurdles for renewable projects. But could rising resource nationalism paradoxically accelerate the transition by spurring countries to prioritize domestic renewable energy development?

In this episode, host Eklavya Gupte and Commodity Insights journalist James Burgess explore this complex dynamic with two guests who offer different perspectives.

  • Dan Klein, head of future energy pathways at Commodity Insights, explains how nations are recalibrating their energy strategies to balance security concerns with decarbonization goals in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.
  • Ben Hoff, Societe Generale's global head of commodity research, argues that the momentum behind the energy transition is unstoppable, and that protectionist measures could nurture domestic renewables sectors despite short-term disruptions.

Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.

