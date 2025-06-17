Carbon removal technology, markets picking up steam

Eklavya Gupte:



I'm your host Eklavya Gupte and in this episode we will be diving deep into the world of carbon removal technologies, which is increasingly being viewed as a crucial component in our fight against climate change. However, this sector is still in its infancy, raising important questions about the economic and scientific viability of various technologies. Carbon dioxide removal or greenhouse gas removal or also known as CDR, refer to climate mitigation strategies that remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere as opposed to strategies to avoid such emissions. These encompass a wide array of approaches including technology-based methods like direct air capture, biomass carbon removal and storage, enhanced rock weathering, biochar, ocean carbon capture, and you also have nature-based removal projects such as afforestation and reforestation. Critics argue that many carbon removal technologies are untested and expensive, while proponents say these methods are crucial for companies and countries to reach net-zero. In fact, the intergovernmental panel on climate change has basically said carbon removal methods are unavoidable if net-zero CO₂ emissions are to be achieved.

The IPCC also said CDR technologies will need to account for round six gigatonnes per year of CO₂ globally by 2050. This is roughly equivalent to US annual emissions today. The technology-based removal sector has grown significantly in recent years, and the evolving tree carbon market has been at the forefront of this. As these removal projects generate carbon credits and the money from these carbon credits are then used to finance these high capital intensive projects. These removal credits, which represent the actual removal carbon dioxide from the atmosphere differ fundamentally from traditional carbon offsets and from carbon allowances. And, these carbon removal tech-based credits also trade at a much higher premium than credits from carbon avoidance projects.

For example, removal credits from biochar projects have been averaging around $146 per metric tonne of carbon dioxide for the first five months of 2025. While during the same time period credits from nature-based projects or nature-based avoidance projects have been averaging around $5.26 per metric tonne according to Platts prices. In episode, we will hear from two companies that are making significant strides in the carbon removal space. First, we'll hear from Steve Oldham of Captura, which is a carbon removal startup focused on Direct Ocean Capture. Based in California, Captura captures carbon dioxide directly from seawater for permanent storage or reuse using electrodialysis technology and gas extraction technologies powered by renewable electricity.

The company operates around three pilot plants and is looking to scale up Direct Ocean Capture technology for widespread commercial deployment. Hello, Steve, welcome to Energy Evolution. So to start off with, it'd be good to just if you can give us a quick intro on ocean-based carbon removal and what makes it different from some of the other carbon removal technologies.

Sure, happy to do so. So firstly, we need to remember that the carbon removal problem is absolutely enormous. The sector needs to scale to the size of the oil and gas industry today, but do so in about half the time. So, Captura's approach, which is an ocean-based approach, says the ocean is the largest carbon removal device on the planet. It covers, as we know, 70% of the surface of the ocean. It's doing carbon removal for us on a massive scale every single day, but it's doing so at a significant cost to the ocean.

The oceans are becoming more acidic. This is what's leading to blanching of the coral reefs, for example, rising ocean temperatures, which leads to extreme weather events. So what Captura seeks to do is say if the ocean is this really large, really effective carbon removal device, is there a way that we can leverage that to remove atmospheric carbon and help reverse the current very bad trend in climate? So that's the fundamental principle of ocean-based carbon removal. There are different technologies within ocean-based carbon removal, Captura, which is the company that I'm the CEO of, we do one called Direct Ocean Capture, but there are other forms of ocean-based carbon removal as well.

Okay, thanks. And can you tell us a little bit about what makes it commercially viable and why has it not taken off just yet?

Yeah, so firstly, carbon removal as a whole is a very nascent sector. There have been carbon removal companies around for about 15 years, but really carbon removal was very quiet and very small until about 2018. In 2018, the IPCC came out with their first report, the first time said, we are not doing emission reduction fast enough. We have a legacy volume of CO₂ in the atmosphere, and because we're not stopping emissions fast enough, we need to do carbon removal. It was the first time that, if you like, the body of science turned around and said carbon removal is an essential part of the fight against climate change. So, the whole sector really only took off in 2018. I remember in 2018 I testified to the US Senate Commission and at the time I said there's probably less than 200 people in the world working on carbon removal.

Happy to say that's changed a lot since, which is good. So carbon removal is new, ocean-based carbon removal is even newer. It's really only in the last three years where solutions that can utilize the ocean, leverage this natural ability of the ocean to capture carbon have come into reality. Still at the pilot stage mostly, but now ready to start moving into deployment. So if you think of the timescale of direct air capture, for example, companies in direct air capture really started in 2018 to expand. So they've probably got three, four years on ocean-based carbon removal, but we're catching up fast.

Yeah, no, thank you. And it'd be good to find out a little bit about your new plans. Because I know you all just signed a supply deal with Japan's Mitsui, OSK, OSK lines, and you have Equinox that's helping you with a lot of your projects.

Steve Oldham:



Yeah, certainly The approach we've taken at Captura is we want to prove that our process is benign to the ocean. It's ocean safe and ocean healthy, and we want to prove all of our key technology is fully operational, working at the performance levels we require. So for us, we were founded in late 2021, just over three and a bit years ago, and that's been the focus of the company to the start of this year. We have a fully operational pilot plant in Hawaii. It demonstrates all of the key parameters of our technology operating at the performance levels we expect. Now we're starting to move to commercialization. Started that process with our first off-take with Aamal Group, a Japanese maritime transportation company. So they've bought carbon credits, offers, we're in discussion with several other parties and we're really ready to build our first large commercial plant.

We think our solution is really scalable. The reason we say that, first we use the ocean oceans already there, it's already really big. The second we have no input material and no waste products. So, that matters if you're trying to build a massive industrial sector from scratch. If you don't have to worry about supply chain for your material and you don't have to worry about how to deal with waste product, that's a big advantage. One of the key parts of Captura's system is the fact that no input material, no waste material is a closed loop system.

And obviously in a lot of carbon removal technologies, there are some people who are still naysayers or detractors. What would you say to them? Because some people say some of these technologies are unproven and quite expensive as well, so be good to get your view on how to that.

Steve Oldham:



Yeah, and of course they're absolutely correct. This is a nascent industry, but if we said that to every new technology coming up, we wouldn't have computers, electric cars, we wouldn't have all these good things that we enjoy in society today. I always tell people that I think carbon removal is absolutely essential, and the reason I think it's so essential is I don't see a feasible path for us to get to eliminating all emissions anytime soon. So, it's in everybody's interest, in my opinion, to facilitate as many good ideas and solutions as we can in this sector and that the strong ones will play out, that the law of economics. The good solutions will be the ones that survive, the ones that are scalable, sustainable, and low cost, we think we'll be one of them.

And you obviously mentioned you have these pilot plants. I think there's two in California and one in Hawaii. Correct me if I'm wrong, but it'd be good to find out what are your next steps?

Steve Oldham:



Yeah, the pilot plants we have are for technology development. We don't sell carbon credits from our pilot plants. We use them entirely to demonstrate and prove our technology, optimize it. In doing so, we've scaled up all the key pieces of our technology by a factor of a 1,000 and achieved the performance levels that we want. So, we're ready and now preparing to build our first commercial plants. I think the first commercial plant will be about 50,000 tonnes per year. Our technology is fully modular and scalable, there's really no limit to the physical size. We obviously require an ocean location, require ocean water. We look at three phases of deployment. The first phase is use existing shore based infrastructure that moves ocean water, the desalination industry, power plants that use water for cooling. Our process can sit in parallel, we don't change the nature of the water, we don't change its chemistry and just pull the CO₂ out and then of course the atmosphere puts it back.

So, that's a good first step for us. Step two would be existing ocean-based infrastructure. So, oil and gas platforms that reach end of life, ocean going vessels that are no longer economic, they're floating platforms, we can convert them into Captura plants. And then the last phase would be dedicated platforms that we would build into the ocean, floating platforms, the water moves underneath. We're able to capture the CO₂ from it as it moves underneath us. So in total, we are very comfortable with being able to do at least a billion tonnes using our technology, and there's really no limits on the scaling. So hopefully that can help with the climate problem that scientists estimate. We need about seven to 10 billion tonnes of removal per year.

And also wanted to ask about, you said your technology is quite different from some of the other technologies in terms of ocean-based carbon removal. So, just to find out what are the big differences between the technologies?

Steve Oldham:



At a high level, there are three approaches to ocean-based carbon removal. The first is to use biomass, and have biomass into the ocean, sink it to the bottom of the ocean, it absorbs CO₂, and then by sinking it to the bottom of the ocean that biomass stays there. Another example, it's ocean alkalinity enhancement. That's where you add alkalinity into the ocean. And when you do so that creates a reaction. The ocean then absorbs CO₂ into the ocean, out of the atmosphere. So the ocean ends up with a higher level of CO₂, the atmosphere has less, and by doing so, you then absorb that into the deep ocean, and so you've effectively stored CO₂. Our approach, Direct to Ocean Capture physically removes the CO₂ out of the ocean and that creates a drawdown from the atmosphere. I want to take just 30 seconds to explain that process in a very simple metaphor, which is a can of Coke.

So if you buy a can of soda, Coke, beer, champagne, whatever you like, it's fizzy. The reason it's fizzy, we all like a fizzy drink, is it's got CO₂ in it. So, when you open the kind of soda and you pour it into a glass and you leave it on the table, you see these bubbles come up and as you wait, the glass of soda goes flat. The reason it does is because of Henry's Law. Henry's Law says there has to be an equilibrium between the ocean and the atmosphere with respect to CO₂, it applies to a can of Coke too. So those bubbles that you see coming up in the can of Coke, that's CO₂ being extracted by the atmosphere because there's too much CO₂ in the Coke.

So what Captura does is we reverse that process. Imagine us taking CO₂ out of the can of Coke, the ocean, by doing so, you create the opposite effect and the atmosphere puts it back. So, I think the differentiation for Direct Ocean Capture compared to other solutions, we produce a stream of CO₂. It's measurable, it's visible, it can be utilized to make synthetic fuels sequestered underground. We also have no input material and no waste products. So we don't require a supply chain of absorbents or chemicals. Everything we do, it comes from the ocean itself and renewable electricity, and we produce no waste.

Thank you. That was really a good analogy. Really appreciate your time and thanks very much. Next we hear from Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth, which is one of the most significant players in the removal credits market. Puro.earth is a carbon removal registry focused on science or tech-based removal credits. It created the Puro standard, which is the world's first carbon standard for engineered carbon removers. Welcome Jan-Willem to Energy Evolution. Thank you very much for your time today. Maybe to kick off, it'd be good to get a little bit of an intro on Puro.earth and obviously you have recently taken over as president, so a bit about your vision for the registry and also for carbon removers.

Jan-Willem Bode:



Yeah, thank you and thanks very much for inviting me to be here, it's great. Puro was founded about five years ago or so, basically with the idea to become one of the leading registries in the removal space, it was the first one in those days, and if you look back, basically was that there was an extreme focus on innovation because basically you are developing a new product in a market that is still pretty innovative and also you're focusing on technologies where the science is still developing and evolving. So what that means is that you do need to have a very agile and innovative approach to actually building a business like that. The whole purpose of Puro is to create trust in the engineered removal markets by making sure that what we issue are really high quality engineered removal credits, CORCs. And I think that is exactly what we set out to do.

It's not just providing registry service because basically everybody who's active in this ecosystem right now is actually shaping and developing a market. And I think that is exactly what we've been focused on as Puro. We've managed to achieve that when we issued a cumulative 1 million tonnes of these removal credits. And I've got a history in carbon credits that goes back to the early 2000s, working on projects mainly in India and China in those days. And what the real challenge is for me here is that you're operating in an environment where there are questions around integrity of carbon markets and focusing on engineered removals is actually looking at a segment where you really can show much more clearly than a lot of other segments that integrity and quality are front of mind all the time.

That's what is exciting about it. And as Puro where we are, is basically we built the foundations over the last five years, not just for the firm, but to a very large extent also for the carbon removal market as a whole. And now we're getting into that beautiful growth phase and despite the fact that there is a lot of uncertainty in the market at the moment.

Eklavya Gupte:



Thank you. And you mentioned that carbon removals because of the embrace of technology and science, it's maybe easier to show some of the high quality of the carbon credits, but we know that this market has suffered a bit of a confidence crisis recently because of increased scrutiny. So how is Puro earth managing this?

Jan-Willem Bode:



Yeah, so I think if you focus on engineered removal specifically, because there is often technology involved, it is much easier to actually quantify the exact amount of emission reductions that have been achieved. And especially if you focus on the more mature technologies. So, when you talk about more mature technologies like Biochar, which has to date been quite a large chunk of the credits that have been issued onto our registry, it's pretty clear from, if you start looking at output, how much CO₂ has actually been captured and sequestered. I think when it comes to quality and the quality question is different when you talk about technologies that are a bit less mature and there it is all about being extremely transparent and conservative. They're being extremely transparent about the assumptions you make about the status of the science, and at the same time being extremely clear about the requirements on monitoring and verification.

So, when you actually combine a focus on quality, the status of the technology from a science point of view and a rigid focus on monitoring verification and the likes, then you actually do get into a mindset of making sure that quality is at the core of the thinking in this market, and I think that is absolutely critical. And so there's a whole lot of problems that you have in other carbon [inaudible 00:19:13] credit markets you don't have in engineered removals. But then at the same time, you've got the uncertainty about the signs and states of the signs in some of these technologies.

And I think transparency is absolutely critical, and not try to, for lack of a better word, fluff things, but just be open and transparent about your assumptions and also be aware that when science develops, requirements for monitoring and verification develop, and you need to update your methodologies in line with the development of the market and the development of the science. So for me, that's the core thing is being super transparent about the assumptions you make.

Eklavya Gupte:



Thank you. And one question was regarding, obviously we have seen some positive developments in this space in terms of buyer demand. One thing is obviously the big techs embrace of carbon removals. So, it would be good to get your point of view on that, and do you see that demand broadening to not just the big technology players?

Jan-Willem Bode:



Yeah, so there's a couple of things that have happened. Tech players have often been at the forefront of new developments and have embraced new developments, and engineered removals is one of those areas where people can get very excited about because it is new, because it is innovative and because of the quality point we were just discussing. And I think that is one of the main reasons why big tech has embraced it very early on. So for example, if you look at the most recent SBTI consultation, the two main messages coming out of that is that it's not a real increase for short-term buyer demand, but there definitely is the possibility for foundations for medium and long-term buyer demand. And I think that is a bit of an indicator of how this market is developing as a whole at the moment. So, everybody knows that you need removals in order to get to net-zero.

The question is, when you start engaging with that market, and there's all lot of reasons to engage with that early, for example, the fact that it is anticipated there will be a shortage of supply in the future, and that means that actually it does make sense to engage with it early. But you're right to question the current signals for short-term buyer demand. So if you look at the market as a whole, on one hand you've got the buyer demand side of things, on the other hand, you also need to talk about financial instruments. And I think those are the two things that this market needs.

It needs clarity about the timelines for when removals will be accepted, whether that's in a voluntary environment or whether that's in a compliance environment. And on the other hand, it needs financial parties stepping into this space and starting to structure the right products. And you see that happening in various places right now. You see forward contracts being developed, you see the role of buyer coalitions is becoming very important who do not just provide off-take opportunities for forwards and futures, but also provides short-term liquidity. And if you add all that up, you see a trend where the medium and long-term buyer demand is becoming clearer and clearer.

Eklavya Gupte:



Thank you. And one of the other things about carbon markets is that it is so diverse and there's so many different projects and technologies, especially in carbon removals where direct air capture is very different from say, enhanced rock weathering. So how does the registry keep up with these different project types? And are there particularly unique challenges that you see more in removals than say you would see an avoidance since you said you've been in the industry for a long time?

Jan-Willem Bode:



Yeah, I think, I mean, you referred to the beginning of this conversation to a lot of the controversy that happens in a voluntary carbon markets. And if you look at what causes controversy, it's always the same. It is basically a question around additionality of projects around baselines of projects, around reversibility. If you talk about the nature-based projects, like what happens if those trees burn down, for example, and then you talk about, let's call it project-specific issues that can also happen in non-carbon credit projects, for example, corruption. If you look at engineered removals, there is a number of those elements that are different from other carbon credit project types. Specifically around additionality, for example. You're not going to do direct air capture for any other reason other than to take CO₂ out of the air. And I think that's probably the clearest example of that.

Of course, you still have some of the other issues with projects that you also have in every other industrial sector. It's just like corruption you need to be on top of. So, those issues are less within the context of engineered removals. If you talk about issues like around additionality and baseline. Where there is more complexity is that a lot of the technologies that we are working with, they are not as mature as maybe some technologies in other sectors and other carbon credit projects. But as an organization, we also need to stay on top of the science.

And I think that is what in the engineered removal space is that there is a lot more focus on the core science behind these technologies than you see in a whole lot of the other areas of carbon credits. It also means that if you look at how parties work together within this space, it is not just a matter of working together around the carbon project development cycle, but actually it is also about working together on how you deal with the developments within the science around specific technologies.

Eklavya Gupte:



Thanks. Now, one of the other big developments we're seeing is that the compliance carbon market is starting to consider using credits from carbon removals. We're seeing that with the UK ETS and we also see the EU considering this. So, how do you see that happening and how would that change this market? And especially for how is Puro earth looking at this particular development?

Jan-Willem Bode:



Yeah, so I think there's a couple of things happening in the compliance space. And I think one of the key things that is happening from a, let's call a geopolitical point of view is that the EU and the UK and also for example Canada, can play a much bigger role in the engineered removal space than we thought maybe 12 or 24 months ago, where we saw a lot of both of the supply and the buying signals coming from the US. I think what is effectively happening within the EU and the UK is that they actually see an opportunity again to be leaders in this space. And personally, I expect that, for example, the link with the EU ETS engineered removal with the EU ETS may very well happen much faster than we would've anticipated 12 or 24 months ago. And that will do a couple of things.

It'll one, immediately create buyer demand. Two, it actually turns it into a liquid, relatively liquid asset class with all the benefits and consequences that come from it. And three is all of a sudden you've got an off take market that consists of thousands of companies. And as soon as that happens, then liquidity in the market will increase drastically, the demand for credit will increase drastically. How big the impact of that is going to be is going to be dependent on the price developments within the context of the EU ETS and the UK ETS.

What we typically see is the price level of engineered removals, sits around a $100 or above mark per tonne, whereas the EU ETS is currently trading around the €80 mark. So we do need to see a bit of a development in price on both sides, both on the cost side of the engineered removal side of things, as well as on the price in the EU ETS. But obviously when that happens, this whole markets gets changed quite dramatically.

Eklavya Gupte:



Thank you. And now moving maybe to a little bit more of a philosophical question, but carbon markets generally have been quite polarized, and there are a lot of people within, the policymakers, but also environmental activists have not really fully embraced carbon. So, how would you try and convince or encourage some detractors, so to speak, especially of carbon and removals to embrace this market?

Jan-Willem Bode:



So on one hand, it is almost like a philosophical question. It's like, do you believe fundamentally in financial markets to help solve environmental problems? And a lot of the discussions that are happening, for example, on LinkedIn or that you have with people in person about this, fundamentally come down to that question, do you believe in financial markets or not?