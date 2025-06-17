Carbon removal technology, markets picking up steam

S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Emissions, Carbon
June 17, 2025
In this episode of Energy Evolution, we delve into the emerging field of carbon removal technologies and their role in the fight against climate change.
The discussion highlights various methods, including both technology-based solutions like direct ocean capture and nature-based approaches such as reforestation. Our guests on this week's episode are Jan-Willem Bode, President, Puro.earth, and Steve Oldham, CEO, Captura. Captura is a start-up company focused on capturing carbon dioxide directly from seawater. Puro.Earth is a carbon removal registry focused on removal credits. It created the Puro Standard, which is the world's first carbon standard for engineered carbon removals.
Host Eklavya Gupte asks Oldham and Bode about the economic viability and market dynamics of carbon removal credits and addressing skepticism surrounding their effectiveness and cost. The episode also explores the importance of transparency and quality in the carbon credit market, especially as demand grows from both tech companies and compliance markets.
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts