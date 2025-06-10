Energy Transition, Electric Power, Emissions, Renewables

June 10, 2025

Buying clean energy in an age of growing electricity demand

Featuring Taylor Kuykendall

Clean energy buyers are facing new challenges and opportunities in the face of a shift in US politics and rising demand for electricity to power energy-hungry data centers.

Rich Powell, CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, joins Energy Evolution to talk about how his organization, representing over $15 trillion in market cap and contracts for 84 gigawatts of new clean energy, is tackling the complexities of changing energy policy, the potential repercussions of tax incentive changes, and the innovative technologies that could shape the future of our energy landscape. Powell also shares his insights on the relationship between economic growth and carbon emissions-free electricity and the importance of permitting reform.