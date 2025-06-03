Blackout in Spain: what we know and lessons for the future

A blackout of historic proportions on the Iberian peninsula April 28 has sparked a debate on responsibility and prevention, while the investigation into the causes is ongoing.

One undeniable conclusion is that investments in grids are becoming more important, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts Kerry Thacker-Smith and Alexandre Mace explain on this episode of Energy Evolution.

Albéric Mongrenier, executive director of think tank European Initiative for Energy Security, argues that grids have become a key frontier in Europe's push for more independence and security.