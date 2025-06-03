Blackout in Spain: what we know and lessons for the future

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables
June 03, 2025
A blackout of historic proportions on the Iberian peninsula April 28 has sparked a debate on responsibility and prevention, while the investigation into the causes is ongoing.
One undeniable conclusion is that investments in grids are becoming more important, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts Kerry Thacker-Smith and Alexandre Mace explain on this episode of Energy Evolution.
Albéric Mongrenier, executive director of think tank European Initiative for Energy Security, argues that grids have become a key frontier in Europe's push for more independence and security.