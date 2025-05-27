How tariff tensions are reshaping China's energy landscape

This episode of Energy Evolution examines the complex trade relationship between the US and China, with a focus on how ongoing tariff measures are reforming Chinese energy markets.

Host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Ivy Yin, energy transition market specialist at S&P Global Commodity Insights, who explains how China is shifting toward a more inward-looking energy strategy by boosting domestic gas production to reduce LNG import dependency.

She also talks about how Chinese cleantech manufacturers are refocusing their efforts on the domestic market amid trade uncertainties.

We also interview Commodity Insights principal analyst Eric Yep, who shares his insights on how the trade duel with the US is affecting China's oil and gas imports, highlighting the role of US LNG as a possible bargaining chip in future negotiations.

Adding a legal perspective, Henry Gao, a professor of law at Singapore Management University, discusses China's multifaceted trade diplomacy in an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape.

Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.