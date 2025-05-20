Restoring trust and integrity for a new era in carbon markets

In the latest episode of Energy Evolution, host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Daniel Klier, CEO of South Pole, a key player in the carbon markets.

As the industry grapples with a credibility crisis, Klier shares insights on the various initiatives the voluntary carbon market is undertaking to restore trust and foster a more resilient and robust ecosystem.

He also discusses how South Pole has adapted its strategy to place a greater emphasis on compliance markets and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, alongside a significant overhaul of its senior leadership team.

Klier elaborates on the company's vision for leading the next phase of carbon market evolution and mobilizing substantial investments for climate action.