Financing clean energy in a time of volatility

In this episode of Energy Evolution, Taylor Kuykendall interviews Jonathan Silver, chair of the Global Climate Council at Apollo Global Management and co-founder of the new advisory firm Multiplier. Silver, who was executive director of the US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office during the Obama administration, shares insights on the current clean energy financing landscape and discusses his work with sustainability-focused startups.

Silver emphasizes the importance of helping early-stage companies connect with customers and navigate the complexities of capital raising and exit strategies. Silver notes substantial changes in clean energy policies following the recent presidential administration shift, emphasizing that while regulatory environments may fluctuate, the momentum for clean technology is undeniable and irreversible.

Silver also underscores the vital role of federal government support in advancing clean energy technologies, while also addressing the challenges posed by uncertainty in public policy. The discussion concludes with a look at future opportunities in clean energy, including advancements in solar, wind, battery storage, and water technologies, as well as the importance of addressing environmental tipping points.