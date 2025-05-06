Critical minerals and renewables: A new era of energy security

In this episode of Energy Evolution, host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Tim Gould, chief energy economist at the International Energy Agency (IEA). Gould shares his insights on how the expansion of renewables, coupled with geopolitics and evolving economic policies, is reshaping energy security.

Gould explains the need to adapt energy supply security measures as the growth of clean energy leads to new risks, such as those arising from critical minerals and supply chain vulnerabilities.

He also tells us how the IEA is beginning to see some shifts in broader energy investment trends due to a "climate of uncertainty" exacerbated by escalating trade tensions.

This interview was recorded at the Summit on the Future of Energy Security in London, where representatives from over 60 governments and several energy companies convened to collaborate on the key issues facing energy markets.

Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.

