Navigating climate project finance in a shifting political landscape

In this episode of Energy Evolution, host Taylor Kuykendall moderates a panel discussion at the Tom Tom Festival in Charlottesville, Virginia, focusing on the question of how to fund solutions to climate change.

The panelists highlighted the current challenges faced by climate tech companies in securing funding, particularly in a volatile political and economic landscape. Their conversation delves into the complexities of measuring climate impact, the importance of transparency in forecasting, and the necessity for businesses to effectively communicate their value propositions to both investors and the public.

The panel features Anne Clawson, principal at Cascade Advisory; Bettina Ring, Virginia state director for the Nature Conservancy; Gilman Callsen, founder and CEO of Rho Impact; and Michael Bobbin, senior director of mergers and acquisitions advisory at DNV. The podcast includes highlights from the lengthier April 17 discussion.

Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.