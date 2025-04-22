Charting a new course: The global deal that aims to make shipping green

S&P Global Offerings
Maritime & Shipping, Energy Transition, Refined Products, Emissions, Fuel Oil, Bunker Fuel
April 22, 2025
The International Maritime Organization recently agreed to a global deal to tackle shipping emissions after over a year of tense and fraught talks, with the US dramatically exiting discussions.
The agreement includes mandatory marine fuel standards and a carbon trading mechanism. It will need to be adopted in October, but some countries still vocally oppose the measures.
In this episode of Energy Evolution, host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Commodity Insights journalist Max Lin, Edmund Hughes from the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), and Georgios Kasimatis from DNV Maritime to gain insight into the complexities of these regulations and their implications for the decarbonization of the maritime sector.
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts