A dose of realism for Europe’s CBAM

Energy Transition, Carbon, Emissions, Renewables
April 15, 2025
Efforts to simplify the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism reflect a broader struggle within the bloc to balance environmental goals with economic realities.
In this episode of Energy Evolution, host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Commodity Insights senior director Coralie Laurencin, Dan Maleski of Redshaw Advisors, and Nick Ogilvie of CarbonChain, who dig deep into what these proposed changes mean for both the EU's industrial and climate strategy and the broader global energy transition.
The guests also provide us with insight on how various industries, commodities, governments and policymakers are reacting to the carbon pricing mechanism, which is expected to have a profound impact on global trade.
Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.