Trade changes, policy barriers reshape Asia’s traditional UCO market dynamics

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Agriculture, Maritime & Shipping, Biofuel, Vegetable Oils
July 24, 2025
Asia's used cooking oil (UCO) market is navigating an upheaval this year as the US, which once used to be the largest buyer, has removed incentives for imported biofuels.
However, UCO's efficacy and commercial viability as a biofuel feedstock is keeping demand steady and prices at record highs.
In this podcast, Iris Leung, associate price reporter, Vasu Tripathy, analyst, oils and fats markets join Aditya Kondalamahanty, senior editor agriculture news to discuss how changing policy is reshaping trade flows and the new market opportunities that are opening for Asian UCO.
Related Content:
INFOGRAPHIC: Mapping Asia's biofuel policy landscape in 2025: Trade, profitability challenges
China UCO prices hit highest since March on strong local demand
Products & Solutions