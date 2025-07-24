Trade changes, policy barriers reshape Asia’s traditional UCO market dynamics

Asia's used cooking oil (UCO) market is navigating an upheaval this year as the US, which once used to be the largest buyer, has removed incentives for imported biofuels.

However, UCO's efficacy and commercial viability as a biofuel feedstock is keeping demand steady and prices at record highs.

In this podcast, Iris Leung, associate price reporter, Vasu Tripathy, analyst, oils and fats markets join Aditya Kondalamahanty, senior editor agriculture news to discuss how changing policy is reshaping trade flows and the new market opportunities that are opening for Asian UCO.

