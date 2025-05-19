Is Japan’s rice supply crisis an opportunity for US and Thai farmers?

For months, Japan has been suffering from an extremely low availability of its staple food—rice. Despite Tokyo's efforts to mitigate the supply crisis, local rice prices have touched all-time high levels. Other countries are likely to step in to fill the gap but Japan's preference for quality remains in focus.

In this podcast, Asim Anand, managing editor, price reporting, agriculture & food, is joined by Dipanshi Agarwal, agricultural economist, Arif Islam, price reporter and Tanya Rana, senior price reporter to discuss why Japan is facing tightness in rice supplies and what opportunities lie for the US and Thai farmers in terms of trade.

Related Content:

Japan likely to turn to US, Thailand to solve rice supply crisis

Thai Long Grain Fragrant Rice Hom Mali 100% Grade

Spotify | Apple Podcasts