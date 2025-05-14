Foot and Mouth Disease shapes the future of European pork trade

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Livestock, Meat
May 14, 2025
A new outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease discovered in Germany earlier this year has reshaped trade flows of European pork and led to significant pricing volatility in the region. Varying government responses to the disease have raised questions about how the European market will fare going forward and whether other global exporters will be able to fill the void left by the reduced EU hog supply. Geopolitical uncertainty has further complicated the situation, with US tariffs coming into force and the ongoing antidumping investigation on EU pork by the Chinese government.
Heather Pantling leads an indepth discussion with market experts Sarah Reid, Desiré Sigaudo and Samyak Pandey as they explore the impacts of Foot and Mouth Disease not only on the economy but also on global trading patterns.
Links:
EU Pork Marker eur/mt UPML00
EU Pork Marker $/mt EUPMK00
Pork Belly CFR North Asia GPSEB00