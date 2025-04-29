Navigating the demand for recycled battery materials and rise of black mass in the EV era

Global electric vehicle adoption is increasing the demand for recycled battery raw materials. While the recent slowdown in EV sales growth and an oversupply of battery metals have weighed on battery recycling in some regions, the recognition of black mass as a sustainable source of critical raw materials has cemented its strategic importance in the eyes of global policymakers.

In this episode of the Commodities Focus podcast, our experts explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities in battery recycling and black mass markets.

Spotify | Apple Podcasts