Mexico’s chicken meat importers mull options in case of trade war

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Agriculture, Meat
March 27, 2025
Exporters of chicken meat from the US have been mulling what might happen to their trade in the event of a trade war. Mexico is their largest customer, and Brazil is their largest competitor. However, those US exporters supply fresh, brown chicken meat to Mexico, and they're quietly confident of their ability to hold onto that market.
William Bland, EMEA manager of price reporting for agriculture and food, talks to US poultry analyst Kelly Seier and price reporters Luke Lundgren and Beatriz Baltieri about how the market is planning for 2025.
Also on:
Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Links:
Platts Proteins Price Assessments
US Chicken Marker USCM - ATALI00
Chicken Leg FCA Brazil – ATALJ00