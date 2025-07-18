Can the chemicals sector truly move away from fossil-based carbon?

Christopher vom Berg, executive manager of the Renewable Carbon Initiative, a think tank and consultancy, joins the podcast to discuss a report on pathways for Europe's chemical industry to transition away from fossil-based carbon. Key topics include whether such a transition can actually boost Europe's competitiveness, the correct balance between incentives and regulation, and how to create markets for new products.

The full report is available here: Policy Proposals for Facilitating the Transition to Renewable Carbon.