What might the second half hold for Europe's chemical industry?

Chemicals
June 25, 2025
S&P Global Commodity Insights research directors Andy Orszynski and Yazmine Khan join price reporter Daniel Pelosi to discuss the outlook in Europe after June 10's European Petrochemical Luncheon in Munich. Key topics include ongoing capacity rationalization, what LyondellBasell's cracker divestiture means for efforts to sell European assets, and whether there is any case for optimism in the industry.
This episode was recorded on June 20, and references some recent events.