What role do specialty chemicals play in emerging industrial policy?

S&P Global Commodity Insights experts Adam Bland and Kevin Micoine join Chemical Week specialties editor Sotirios Frantzanas and host Vincent Valk to discuss the role of specialty chemicals in industrial policy. Key topics include how sustainability and decarbonization goals intersect with specialty chemicals, how the industry can grow to supply critical sectors like semiconductors, and the impact of trade tensions the complex supply chains for specialties.

The Chemical Week podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Commodity Insights. Subscribe to the Chemical Week podcast on your favorite platform, or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.

Host(s): Vincent Valk

Guest(s): Sotirios Frantzanas, Kevin Micoine, Adam Bland

