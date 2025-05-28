How are specialty chemical producers navigating tariff uncertainty?

S&P Global Offerings
May 28, 2025
Joe Dettinger, vice president/manufacturing and commercial programs at specialties trade group Socma, joins the podcast to dicuss the impacts of trade tensions and uncertainty on specialty chemical producers. Key topics include how companies are contending with supply chain issues, the impact of uncertainty on demand, and whether the recent softening of tensions has meaningfully improved the outlook.