Is there any visibility in the outlook from Q1 results?

Chemicals
May 13, 2025
Ian Young, Vincent Valk and Daniel Pelosi join host Jameson Croteau to discuss key takeaways from first-quarter earnings season for chemicals. The impact of tariffs is a major theme, with producers flagging significant uncertainty despite relatively few changes to official outlooks. This episode was recorded on May 7, before the US and China struck a temporary deal to reduce tariff rates.