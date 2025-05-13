Chemicals

May 13, 2025

Is there any visibility in the outlook from Q1 results?

Ian Young, Vincent Valk and Daniel Pelosi join host Jameson Croteau to discuss key takeaways from first-quarter earnings season for chemicals. The impact of tariffs is a major theme, with producers flagging significant uncertainty despite relatively few changes to official outlooks. This episode was recorded on May 7, before the US and China struck a temporary deal to reduce tariff rates.

                                                                                                               

