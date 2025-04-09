Chemicals

April 09, 2025

What is the early impact of Trump's tariffs on the petchems sector?

S&P Global Platts price reporters Mujidah Yahaya and Andre Mikhail join host Vincent Valk to discuss the impact and implications of the Trump administration's drastic new tariffs on the petrochemicals sector. Topics include the impact of rolling uncertainty on markets, the potential for major shifts in trade flows, and how tariffs could further weaken an already-soft demand environment.