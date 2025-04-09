What is the early impact of Trump's tariffs on the petchems sector?

Andre Mikhail:



The primary impression that we got from sources in the months leading up to the tariff announcements is that the most damaging thing was the uncertainty.

Vincent Valk:



Hi, and welcome to the Chemical Week Podcast. I'm Vincent Valk. As you surely know, on April 2nd, US President Donald Trump announced massive tariffs on US trading partners around the world. It's very hard to say what the impact of these tariffs will be on the chemical sector in the longer term, or even if they will substantially be in place in the longer term. But the industry does sit at the center of a complex web of global supply chains, and as a result of that, it is safe to say that the impact, if the tariffs do stick, will be vast. And the reaction in equity markets has been swift and negative. We're recording this on Monday, April 7th, as the S&P 500 has slipped into bear market territory in a mere matter of days. To talk a little bit about the impact of tariffs on chemical markets, at least thus far, I am pleased to be joined by S&P Global Platts Price reporters, Mujidah Yahaya and Andre Mikhail. Hi Mujidah and Andre.

Mujidah Yahaya:



Hi.

Andre Mikhail:



Hey, Vincent. Good to be with you.

Vincent Valk:



Great. Thanks for joining us. I'm just going to jump right into it here and whichever review wants to tackle this question first, feel free. So broadly speaking, what has been the early market reaction to the tariffs and chemicals?

Andre Mikhail:



Mujidah, I'll let you start.

Mujidah Yahaya:



Yeah, great. I'm happy to take this one. Early market reaction, well, where do I pick this up from? There's been varying degrees of reactions to this whole tariff situation, especially from the European markets. I think the first thing I would like to highlight is obviously here in Europe, so that the European Commission basically announced varying things, first of being that they were going to be reinstating previous countermeasures that they had kind of basically post, they were announced that they were going to be reinstating these countermeasures or tariffs that were previously in place in the former Trump administration and also launch new tariffs or countermeasures that they basically put into a two-week consultation since the mid of March up until the 26th of March. And they held this consultation with key stakeholders in the European markets just to be able to understand what products or what capacity to which they should be implementing new countermeasures against whatever tariffs the US was eventually going to [inaudible 00:02:40].

So what we saw here from outside of covering the market was that it was different kind of opinions in the market based on the kind of market player you are. For some European players, maybe mostly the producers, let's say we're focusing on the European polyethylene market, for example, we know that a substantial amount of polyethylene comes from the US a very significant ton of the market, and I don't want to give a very rough number here, but a very significant amount, say maybe 20% of the European market is based on or reliant on imports from the US market.

For the European producers of polyethylene, for whatever potential tariffs that the European Commission would eventually or potentially imply on imports of polyethylene from the US, this was posing to be a positive signal for the European producers. and I've heard very positive comments on how this would be sort of a boon because obviously the European polyethylene imports have been wanting that the domestic market that has had to compete against for a significant amount of years because obviously they've been a very, very competitive factor for domestic prices. But then when you speak to traders or converters who do import from the US, it was a situation that's completely different from what the producers are saying. There was a lot of sort of uncertainty, worry about what this would mean, discussions about other options in the market or what they needed to do.

Initial reactions I heard was that a lot of traders have said yeah, just basically paused the businesses. Nobody was importing anything or discussing any sort of imports because there was just too much a uncertainty around the developments and situations with these tariffs from the US government. And then some traders had given indications of the fact that they were expecting shipments to arrive in April, but they were not going to be offering these materials into the market because they needed to know if tariffs were needed to be included into prices.

So in summary, the initial reaction we saw was that it was very divulging feedback from the market depending on the kind of market player you are, but also the fact that it was just too vague for the market to be able to comment and everybody just just reached a standstill waiting for clarity in the situation. And now I guess it's a whole different situation, but I'll let Andre kind of come in here before I go into that.

Andre Mikhail:



I have to say I don't know that I'll say anything too distinct from that because it's remarkably similar in the US market. I think the primary impression that we got from sources in the months leading up to the tariff announcements is that the most damaging thing was the uncertainty. Because markets are expectation machines, you're trying to make business decisions based off what you think is about to happen and what you think is about to happen is usually an inference from what has happened before. So all of the volatility was really, really destabilizing for a lot of market participants in the petrochemicals industry and at a certain point they just wanted to know, "Okay, if there are going to be tariffs, that is fine, but we need to know what the number will be and what we have to work with." We now know that and we can now expect that a market that was already significantly oversupplied already really down on demand is going to have to find somewhere for all of that product to go.

Now there are a lot of different chemicals. Of course, some of these products will be more impacted than others so we're looking primarily at polyethylene, at polyvinyl chloride, things like methanol, and these are chemicals which are very closely correlated to performance in the construction sector and in the auto sector. And again, both of these industries were already in battle before the tariff announcements and the US had shifted to a net export position for many of these products in the last few years.

Now what we are anticipating is that there's going to be significant fallout, particularly in the auto industry, and we're already seeing that bear out in the stock market. But what we were really paying attention to in the months leading up to this was how is the construction sector going to rebound? Now we've heard there's been a significant rebound in Europe, maybe not where it was a few years ago, but certainly better than 2023. And what we're now seeing in the US is with inflation expected to pick up and interest rate still high, it's going to be very difficult for people to afford a home still, certainly to build a new one. And I think we're a bit in a position where we're just anticipating the effects of the train wreck that's coming, but we don't quite know what that will be yet.

Vincent Valk:



Yeah, that's a great point Andre, about anticipating the effects of the train wreck and certainly the construction market in the US has been muted, and I think there's a lot of question about what materials that go into construction would be subject to tariffs. I mean, some of these can be chemicals, some of these cannot be, but all of it's going to impact demand, which we'll get to in a little bit.

I want to briefly touch on feedstocks here. I mean it looks like oil has been down and gas has been up, and this would seem to benefit petchems in Asia and Europe versus North America. A, is the market pricing this in? And also as a follow on to that, is the market thinking about the potential for retaliatory tariffs and the impact that that would have on the industry in the US, which as you pointed out, Andre has become a net exporter of many of these materials.

Andre Mikhail:



Sure. So we'll start with the potential for retaliatory tariffs because I think that's what a lot of people are concerned about and it seems very likely that they will happen. We've already seen those in the introductory rounds between Canada and the US and between Europe and the US, certainly with China. The reality is that markets in the Atlantic Basin, particularly for things like methanol in the construction industry are very closely correlated. The EU is a primary export destination for a lot of chemicals coming out of the US Gulf. It might not be the bulk of the volume for some products, a lot of that goes to China or to Asia, but we are fully anticipating that the EU is going to have to make some statement.

And that a lot of market participants are really expecting that these tariffs are going to be some form of negotiation tool. So maybe the White House cuts a deal with certain countries if they improve trade relations, if they mitigate that trade surplus in a way that's meaningful enough for the White House to be persuaded. But at the same time, you could easily expect the EU is just going to turn to other trade partners and the biggest ones are all in Asia. So we're going to have to wait and see how that plays out. But I don't expect that most countries are going to just take this lying down. There are of course going to be some countries who have no choice, they're very dependent on the US and that will bear out as you would expect. But for really big economies such as the EU and such as Asia, I would expect to see some friction in return.

Mujidah Yahaya:



The EU is definitely considering retaliatory measures. It's just this situation of they've been waiting to hear what the US is going to do before they do announce what they are going to do in return. So I guess that's why the entire European market is just basically at a standstill now because it's so uncertain. Nobody knows what's going to happen. Everything's very dependent on whatever results come out of the US or whatever announcements come out from the US, then we will all wait to see what the EU says, a response to that, and then the markets will basically pick up from there or try to move on from then when that eventually happens.

The problem now is we don't know when this is going to happen. I mean obviously in doing my daily job and speaking to market participants, there's some sort of indication or speculation the market that maybe come mid-April, say April 15, there will be much more clarity on this entire situation. But like I said, it's just speculation. There's just too much vagueness in the market and nobody really has any sort of clear indication or picture on where this is going. But we can all definitely say that we do expect that the European Commission will definitely have an answer or have retaliatory measures to put out or announce whenever the US does give concrete announcement on the tariffs they're placing on the EU.

Vincent Valk:



Yeah, I mean it is all quite vague right now. That's a good point. And next thing I wanted to ask about is sort of related to this in terms of the way chemicals are moved around the world, are either of you hearing anything about shifting trade flows or prospectively shifting trade flows or is it just too early to say?

Mujidah Yahaya:



I am happy to take up this one. I would say it is a bit too early to say if there are shifting trade flows, but maybe kind of just say in regards to polyethylene for example. One thing we've seen is as much as traders here in Europe [inaudible 00:11:14] they're not importing anything from the US right now, we are hearing a lot of the volumes that used to be exported from the US to Europe now being diverted to Africa. So that is already one substantial trade flows shift we're seeing. A lot of those volumes are being rerouted to the African continent, that seems to be the avenue now that a lot so sellers in US are considering rather since the European buyers are not buying anything right now.

But then when you're also speaking to a lot of European players, another kind of indication they're given or maybe option they're considering is imports from the Middle East. This seems to be one major discussion right now that if these tariffs still come into play and then it becomes too costly to start buying anything from the US, the Middle East will be a solution for a lot of players in Europe. Obviously there's already some relationship or trade flows from Asia into Europe that might just strengthen whatever is currently existing right now, but the Middle East is seeming to be the most attractive option right now, at least from what I'm hearing when I'm speaking to a lot of market players.

Andre Mikhail:



And it's what I've heard as well that the Middle East is the most likely to step in and fill the gap that the US has left. The freight rates are just much more competitive from the Middle East going into the Meds. And there's a number of Middle East producers who have stopped going to the US altogether because the net back just isn't there and the prices aren't there either.

What we would expect to see as well is an added influx of product going to South America, particularly countries like Brazil or Mexico, which have a lot of consumption and are pretty heavily reliant on the US for a number of commodities. So they'll start bringing in product from the Middle East, from Asia, and then also from Europe. But what we are currently hearing is that any product that's out on the water is basically unaffected by the tariffs so far. So a lot of the deals that have concluded in the last 30 days or so, the spot deals in particular, prices won't be impacted, but we're going to see let's say over the next two or three weeks, whatever impact on the price can be expected and then we're also likely to see domestic producers bringing out contract prices for a number of intermediates and derivatives that are pretty heavily dependent on imports, but we'll be keeping an eye on that as it progresses.

Vincent Valk:



Yeah, that makes sense. And I think another thing to keep an eye on over the next several weeks and probably over the next few quarters is the hit to demand. And I think this is a key question for the industry and maybe the key question, and as we've already discussed, demand was already pretty soft in most product chains, most end markets and the US consumer sentiment has already weakened substantially in the past two or three months as a result of a lot of the sort of trade-related uncertainty even before the big April 2nd announcement of tariffs of the more global tariffs. I suspect that consumer sentiment may even weaken further, even if some of these tariffs are rolled back just because all of this adds to the environment of uncertainty, even if the actual numbers that we've seen don't totally go into effect, the uncertainty is just going to keep mounting. And obviously if it does go into effect then prices for all sorts of goods domestically in the United States are going to go up, real incomes are going to take a hit.

I think you're already seeing some of this playing out in certain segments of the industry. The construction market in the US, as you pointed out, Andre, has been relatively weak. We've seen some talk about tariffs, some tariffs have gone into effect, actually, I think, in the auto part sector and sentiment in that industry has started to decline. And if you look at some of the companies I have up here, a list of chemical producers, stock performance over the past week, and a lot of it is TiO2 companies that are pretty heavily linked to construction. So you've got Tronox holding, for example, Celanese, whi