WPC 2025: Dow CEO Fitterling and S&P Global's Eramo on the state of the industry

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Chemicals, Energy Transition, Renewables
March 26, 2025
Dow CEO Jim Fitterling and S&P Global Commodity Insights co-president Mark Eramo chat with Chemical Week editor Rob Westervelt at 2025's World Petrochemical Conference. Topics include the market outlook, the role of energy transition in an era of geopolitical tension, and a glimpse of the chemical industry's long-term future.