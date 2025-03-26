Chemicals, Energy Transition, Renewables

March 26, 2025

WPC 2025: Dow CEO Fitterling and S&P Global's Eramo on the state of the industry

Dow CEO Jim Fitterling and S&P Global Commodity Insights co-president Mark Eramo chat with Chemical Week editor Rob Westervelt at 2025's World Petrochemical Conference. Topics include the market outlook, the role of energy transition in an era of geopolitical tension, and a glimpse of the chemical industry's long-term future.