WPC Preview: How will the petrochemical industry navigate the downturn and geopolitical tension?

Chemicals
March 13, 2025
Clay Boswell, Chemical Week's Americas markets lead, and Mark Thomas, Chemical Week's European markets lead, join the magazine's editor-in-chief Rob Westervelt for a discussion on the state of the petrochemical industry ahead of the World Petrochemical Conference hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights and held in Houston from March 17-21.
Topics in this podcast include the significant downturn in global operating rates, geopolitical tensions due to US tariffs, and the need for capacity rationalization, particularly in Europe, as well as the long-term outlook for the sector, including anticipated capacity additions in China and the Middle East, and the implications of evolving trade policies and the push for sustainability in the industry.