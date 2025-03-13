WPC Preview: How will the petrochemical industry navigate the downturn and geopolitical tension?

Clay Boswell:



China has becoming the manufacturer of the world, so that means they have a lot of inputs. Then they just decided they also wanted to be self-sufficient in those inputs. For the last five years, they've added a ton of capacity, about two-thirds of the ethylene capacity around the world. Operating rates have culminated accordingly. They used to be about 89 or 90 percent in 2019, and currently they're running around 80% or so.

Rob Westervelt:



Hello, and welcome to the Chemical Week Podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights. I'm Rob Westervelt, your host today. We'll dive deep into the current state of petrochemical markets as the sector gears up for the World Petrochemical Conference in Houston the week of March 17th. Today we'll explore how the sector is grappling with some very tough challenges, including the olefins capacity boom from China leading to a significant downturn in global operating rates. We'll discuss how companies are navigating through this, the impact of geopolitical tensions and tariffs on the market, and how industry is adapting.

Joining me today are Class Boswell, Americas market lead for Chemical Week, and Mark Thomas, European markets lead for Chemical Week. Clay, let's start with you. First off, point everyone to your cover story on Chemical Week this week, which goes into how unusual the depth is and the duration of this downturn. It's fairly severe for petrochemical makers. What's going on out there in the market? What are you seeing out there and how are companies navigating through this?

Clay Boswell:



Well, like you said, it's been a very long downturn. Usually, the trough will take about a year, but this has been going on for two years and it looks like it's going to go on for another two years at least. You could heard during the fourth quarter earnings calls what companies are doing. Both LyondellBasell and Dow both said they were cutting costs, preserving cash. LyondellBasell is considering reevaluating or conducting a strategic evaluation of their European operations. Peter Vanacker, CEO of LyondellBasell, said something particularly interesting. He called it the "longest, deepest downturn of his career." Although volumes are improving on the polyolefins, margins are really low because basically there's just so much capacity.

Rob Westervelt:



A big factor behind the oversupply of course has been China, as you outline in the feature. Talk about what's going on. What's the scale of the capacity that they've added? How much longer it is going to continue? And what is it doing for operating rates and supply conditions?

Clay Boswell:



China has become the manufacturer of the world, so that means they have a lot of inputs. They just decided they also want to be self-sufficient in those inputs. For the last five years, they've added a ton of capacity, about two-thirds of the ethylene capacity around the world. Operating rates have culminated accordingly. They used to be about 89 or 90 percent in 2019, and currently they're running around 80% or so. It's only going stay pretty low for the next several years because they're going to continue adding capacity. They're slated for another 25 million metric tons of ethylene through 2028. It's really centered in China.

Rob Westervelt:



What's deporter knock on effects in Europe and other parts of Asia that don't have a cost advantage or demand? What's going on in Europe?

Clay Boswell:



There's so much rationalization needed. Europe took the lead in rationalizing because they were hit with a bunch of them. I think the energy costs went through the roof, so they had to really look hard at what was worth continuing to run. They've cut quite a lot of different capacity throughout the different chains.

Rob Westervelt:



But obviously, you mentioned Japan, you mentioned Europe. They have call it aging fleets there in terms of the assets, somewhat smaller capacities. The pressure to reduce CO2 emissions-

Clay Boswell:



Yeah, that's another factor, right.

Rob Westervelt:



Yeah, what's going on there? What effect is that having on shutdowns?

Clay Boswell:



Not only do you have to ask yourself whether it's worth keeping something open, you also have to consider whether you're willing to pay for the upgrades to make it comply with all these mandates for carbon emissions. That is particularly strong in Europe, Europe leads the world in these things. That's another pressure there. I don't think you'll be seeing that as much factor in what happens in China. I think you'll see that somewhat in Japan too, but really it's centered in Europe, that sort of thing.

Rob Westervelt:



Okay. What's happening in the US and the Middle East?

Clay Boswell:



Yeah.

Rob Westervelt:



Obviously they enjoy a strong cost advantage here. How much are they adding in this market? Is that slowing down at all as a result of the conflict?

Clay Boswell:



The Middle East, it's continuing ahead. I think it's actually picking up a little bit over the next few years. There's only one cracker slated to come online in the US in the near term.

Rob Westervelt:



CP Chem? Yeah, Qatar. Obviously, you have Dow up in Canada, their net-zero cracker.

Clay Boswell:



That's in '28 or something, but yeah, it's going to be the net-zero thing. But in the Middle East, there are several others which will all be polymers. They're putting on a 1.5 million-ton cracker in [inaudible 00:04:44]. There's just several more, looks like about four or five million-metric-tons there as well.

Rob Westervelt:



As you look out, final question before we move to Mark here, how long is this going to last? How long is it going to take to work off this capacity? Obviously, we're dealing against, it's a very changeable and volatile backdrop. But how long do we think it'll take for operating rates to get back up in the mid to high 80s?

Clay Boswell:



It doesn't look like ... The Qatar guys are really just predicting, the forecast, they are expecting somewhere around seven million-metric-tons hypothetically, these aren't even announced, to be pulled out over the next five years, but they believe a lot more is necessary with 25 million coming line. The operating rate isn't really going to start ramping back up until 2030 or so, really.

Rob Westervelt:



Really? Okay. Mark, let's turn to the geopolitical landscape, and tariff, and trade turmoil, which are making this picture even more complex. Mark, how are companies managing this? If you want to start with US and the Trump administration, and dealing with US and Canada, China as well. Likely European incremental tariffs out there at some point. How are chemical makers managing through this? What strategies are they adopting to mitigate disruption?

Mark Thomas:



Yeah. Hi, Rob. That's a great question. I just wanted to add to what Clay was saying there about operating rates. I've written a number of things recently about the capacity cuts that have taken place, the rationalization in Europe, and so on. There's an interesting infographic that is available in the feature that Clay has in this issue of Chemical Week which shows that, I think in total, over 14 million-metric-tons of petrochemicals' capacity has been rationalized in the last couple of years just in Europe alone. In light of what Clay was talking about with regards to China and its growth plans that will definitely happen, you're probably looking at almost the same again in terms of capacity that will needed to be further rationalized just in Europe to bring some kind of balance. That's an interesting aspect I just wanted to add to what Clay was saying there.

In terms of the very volatile issue of tariffs and how the industry is dealing with that, I have to say actually, it's been quite reassuring to see a number of the leading executives from the big chemical companies, and also from some of the major oil companies as well, really stay calm amid the crisis. Because with so many tariff announcement being issued by the Trump administration, as you've mentioned obviously with regards to Canada and Mexico, its two largest trading partners. But because so many of these announcements are being rescinded or postponed by a couple of days, or in the latest case, by about a month or so into April for a number of products, I think a lot of the companies have to essentially adopt a waiting game.

They see that this is really something of a negotiating tactic by the US administration, and therefore I think a lot of the decisions that are being urged upon some, they are being more cautious about because I think they can see that by the time they make any changes to their supply chains or their regular trade route, things are most certainly likely to have changed again. One thing that is clear is that the threat of tariffs and the threat of disruption is already something that is pushing up costs. If you look at trade flows on some of the major routes from Asia to the US, or from the Middle East to the US and elsewhere, you are seeing freight rates starting to respond, starting to go up. But that is really just, at the moment, a short term effect. I think a lot of the companies, they have this wait and see approach.

A lot of them are also well ahead of the threat of tariffs coming in. In the fourth quarter of last year, a lot of inventory build took place. A lot of companies essentially moved ahead of the game and filled up stocks before tariffs were announced just in case, as it were. I think that cautious wait and see approach is something we're probably going to see certainly for the next two or three months while they wait for so many of these big political questions out there, these geopolitical questions to be resolved in the hopefully near-term.

Rob Westervelt:



Yeah. Obviously, very volatile, very changeable environment by the day, if not the hour. Tell me more about what companies are saying about '25 impacts. Did they expect this to be a drag on demand? You mentioned they're waiting to see the impact. But what do they signal to the market and investors about the impacts that they except?

Mark Thomas:



I think it's the consensus view appears to be that there is a concern that costs are going to start to rise, although many would not yet say that has taken place. I think there is a fear, which I think is the case always when the word tariffs appears in any conversation, there is a fear that supply chain costs will start to rise. It's almost inadvisable that they will do. But I think again, a lot of the companies say that costs may rise and there may be some changes in terms of trade flows, but I think in many cases, they are essentially able to accept those increased costs at this stage. Some companies are passing on those costs to their customers, others are choosing not to.

I think it's a case that you have to probably wait until April has come and gone, and then I think you will see companies consider starting to make more concrete changes if they see that demand or volumes is being impacted. But I think a lot of the companies, a lot of the big companies that we've written about recently, we look at someone like BASF and companies like Huntsman, these companies talk a lot about how essentially because they have production centers in all the main regions, they are producing locally for local markets. I think the BASF Chairman said that in the US, they produce in the US for the US. I think when they are satisfied that they have good regionalized production operations, then they feel they can ride out any tariff volatility.

Rob Westervelt:



If you take the example of North America, since the '90s, the supply chain's been very tightly integrated for autos and other OEMs as well for white goods. How are North American producers dealing with this and the volatility? You mentioned Huntsman and BASF saying that they make in market, but there's still intermediates that they need to move cross-border. How difficult is this making this for the companies from a planning perspective, from a supply perspective, and even a margin perspective? Are we seeing any impact on price or margins?

Mark Thomas:



I think if you look at prices, short term there have been some increases, but I'm not sure that there has been any dramatic change at this point. I think a lot of the companies, when you look at their reactions to the conversation around tariffs at the moment, I think a lot of them are choosing to highlight what they can do themselves, what they have control over. Prices may go up, costs may go up, but they may go down. It depends who you talk to and which product category you're working in. But a lot of companies would say what they can control themselves, essentially their own company costs, their own internal operating margins, the efficiency of their production chains and the efficiency of their supply chain.

I think no matter how the market moves, all the work that these companies have been doing over probably the last six, seven, eight years to drive their production costs towards a lower end of the scale, and that is particularly the case in North America. None of that's going to change with tariffs. I think that's a key point. I think the companies that have put themselves in good shape in terms of their cost efficiencies, and their operating margins, and their portfolio robustness are going to be pretty confident that they're going to be able to ride out any short term storm, which I think is how most of them very the overall tariff scenario.

Rob Westervelt:



Final couple questions that I'll put to both of you here. As I mentioned, WPC in Houston starting March 17th. Mark, what are the questions you want answered heading down to WPC? What are your ears open for? What do you want to know? What are the big questions that you're looking to have answered next week?

Mark Thomas:



Yeah, Rob. If I could get some time with some of the main speakers, and there is a real stellar list of company speakers at WPC this year, I have to say. The trouble is, when I approach a CEO at the moment, they look at me like I've got a vulture on my shoulder, the vulture of death, because usually when I turn up it seems to be that I'm going to ask a question about what they're cutting, what their rationalization plans are, and how long they think the doom scenario is going to last. I think I would try to turn that around and I would want to ask companies about how they see the pattern of growth emerging over the next three to four years.

I think that we all know, come the end of the decade, things will start to improve. Although, you have to say, is that blind optimism, or is that the sure-fitting of knowing that demand on a compound annual growth rate is going to rise by a regular three or four percent for the chemical sector? But I would want to ask them how do they see the growth patterns emerging regionally, and in which commodities and specialties in particular over the course of the next two or three years because I think you'd get some very different answers from the differen