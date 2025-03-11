When does advanced recycling commoditize?

Daniel Pelosi:



We clearly see more attention, more holistic consumption of advanced recycled products, more interest in such materials from buyers across the value chain. Once again, I would reiterate the fact that this will be a slow process, but I do suspect that once some of perhaps the more slightly bullish sustainability targets are revised and reconsidered, we will begin to see a more steady approach towards a wider commoditization of the market.

Tareen Kazi:



Hi, welcome to the S&P Global Commodity Insights Chemical Week Podcast. I'm Tareen Kazi, a price reporter for US recycled and virgin polymers with S&P Global. The recycle industry has long hoped to tackle hard to recycle plastics, and momentum for advanced recycling continues to gain. Though interest and investments increase, the market still remains more nascent than its virgin or mechanically recycled counterpart, meaning transparency is critical for future commoditization.

Today we're joined by Daniel Pelosi, Senior Price Reporter for Europe's C3 chain, and Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer at Aduro Clean Technologies. We'll be exploring their technology and projects, the future of advanced recycling across both America and Europe, and whether advanced recycling can deliver on its promises. Eric, walk us through Aduro Technology and how the technology currently is and the role in the market right now.

Eric Appelman:



Thank you, Tareen, and it's an honor to be here. I'm Eric. I'm from the Netherlands, and I'm working with Canadian startup company, Aduro Clean Technologies. What brought me across to Aduro from a very nice other position was the realization that Aduro have been sitting on a unique discovery. They have discovered a chemical pathway to turn the bulk of waste plastics as we know them and the polyethylenes, the polyolefins, the polypropylenes, the polystyrenes into smaller pieces that can be subsequently chemically processed to feedstock for virgin plastics.

Now, that is not something at first sight that is unique to Aduro. There have been many other attempts to do that. And quite some impressive progress has been made, particularly on the front of pyrolysis where you heat up the old plastic, you wait for it to fall apart, and then you collect the liquid products and send them back. What is really unique on Aduro is that the whole process of breaking up those big structures has been brought down to lower temperatures by the use of a very simple catalyst as a consequence of which we lose a lot less to light gases or carbon.

But also because at that low temperature a second reaction mechanism can kick in, which is called aqueous forming, it is possible to produce a hydrocarbon that is substantially saturated. Now, I'm not sure whether everybody is aware of it, but it is very important in order to feed something to a steam cracker, which converts the liquid oils to a meaningful building block, that it is saturated.

And unfortunately, all the other technologies generate an unsaturated products which will require costly upgrade. That is a piece that Aduro's Technology can help us to save our expense on. The second thing that the Aduro Technology does is because we are using a little bit of water in that whole process, and we also elegantly hydrolyze contaminants in plastics, like a little bit of PET from the bottles we all know from polyamide, which is often hidden between two layers of polyolefin.

And by hydrolyzing those and subsequently very easily and elegantly separating them out, the hydrocarbon products that we make is very pure. And it again helps you to reduce that costly aftertreatment. It also helps you to take advantage of more contaminated and less attractive feedstocks. So if I add up the important benefits, a cheek of feedstock, a higher quality product that require less upgrading, lower losses to carbon, to fuel gas and lower emissions, and that is where we see a unique position for Aduro's Technology in the advanced recycling of plastics.

Tareen Kazi:



Fantastic, Eric. And from your time within the advanced recycling industry, what specific challenges does the global advanced recycling industry currently face and how do these challenges vary between the US and Europe?

Eric Appelman:



Yeah, that is a very interesting question. Maybe we shall begin with saying that advanced recycling is still very small and we shall be modest. If we think of all that 400 million ton plus plastic that the world produces every year, less than 10% of that is recycled, and then 9% of that is done by mechanical recycling. So that makes you modest when you realize that advanced recycling today is probably taking about 1%.

On the other hand, what is very important to see is that there is increasing consensus that we have to use chemical recycling or advanced recycling to take care precisely of those bits that cannot be handled by mechanical recycling because mechanical recycling has its limitations. It does require a relatively pure feedstock. It is also not applicable, easily at least, into direct food contact or medical applications.

So in order to take advantage of what is left after taking out the mechanical recirculate, advanced recycling is crucial. You see that realization coming. You see that reflected also in regulation in Europe, particularly strong. We have just last month seen the adoption of the packaging plastic and waste regulation, which is going to demand that a percentage of X, depending on the type of plastic, has to be circular as of 2030.

So there is a market coming. And we have, of course, extended producer responsibility a regulation coming in place. And as far as I can see, that is not the real fundamental difference between Europe and North America. There are a couple of other differences. One significant one, I told you already, that in principle you would like to send the liquid products from chemical recycling back to steam cracking.

But in North America, there is not that much steam cracking of liquids left because cracking has largely migrated to much more cost-efficient gas cracking. That is a fantastic development. That is in a way makes chemical recycling a little bit more difficult. There are alternatives to that, but they then often have much more a profile of making a fuel rather than making a new feedstock for plastic recycling.

So I would say that in North America, the pathways all the way back to new virgin plastics are a bit different from what you could do in Europe where you still have a lot of all the liquids crackers. Mind you, those liquids crackers are not that favorable in terms of their cost structure and their size. They're typically all the machines. And having said that, they might actually become a nice instrument in the whole circularity effort.

So that is one difference. The other difference that is clear is in the whole logistics of waste. I'm from the Netherlands. I'm already used from when I was a kid that every week or every two weeks the football club would collect the waste paper. And we have been bringing our glass always to central boxes, containers where you could bring that. And at this moment in time, I nicely put a yellow bag of waste plastic, and it is going to be picked up every other week.

So we have a strong tradition of separate collection and that is also stimulated. And for that reason, there is pretty much a flow of well-defined waste materials. I believe that especially in the United States, although it varies greatly from place to place, that that is less well-developed. And that means that the feedstocks for recycling work are not as available as you might have in Europe. Those are two differences. Having said that, I see that major industrial players on both sides of the Atlantic are really seriously looking at recycling.

Tareen Kazi:



Daniel, could you add to that? What are you seeing in Europe for advanced recycling that is specific to that region that you're not seeing in the US?

Daniel Pelosi:



Thanks, Tareen. And I just wanted to reiterate our thanks for Eric and Aduro for appearing on the show this week. I would say across the European sustainability, circular polymer, and recycling industry, we definitely perhaps see the most developed region in terms of advanced recycling infrastructure and paths towards the further establishment of the sector of the industry within the markets as a whole.

But there are some clear challenges that still face this side of the industry that need to be addressed to show effective progress in this regard and set up further developments for the industry moving forward. I would say clearly there's a slight issue regarding scalability at the moment within the European market. There are a variety of advanced recycling projects that are making progress, are developing.

We've had a variety of different developments in this front to start the year in 2025. But currently, the output of such material is in quite small volumes, whether it be pyrolysis or alternatives to advanced recycling methods, and further scalability is needed to present this as a viable option to consumers of traditional fossil plastics. This links into some of the wider issues that have developed within the sector.

And a simple lack of commoditization remains the most limiting point for the market as a whole. Strong pricing premiums against both mechanically recycled product and traditional fossil based material remain a real issue, which is hampering wide scale consumption of advanced recycling based materials. And these pricing premiums need to be narrowed in order to allow for more wholesale commoditization and also facilitate the construction of further projects and further progress on the path towards an increase of advanced recycling throughout the continent.

Finally, though, I think the critical dynamic in Europe at the moment, despite consistent appetite form or inquiries regarding advanced recycled product from consumers, simply is the economic situation across the continent. We still remain in a very difficult period for the majority of countries across Europe. Interest rates and inflation remain a critical pressure.

And put simply, consumers in such an environment are not willing to pay strong pricing premiums for this material at this stage, and we've seen this in the walking back of some sustainability commitments from players across the value chain. For me, this has to be addressed before we can consider a whole scale development here.

Eric Appelman:



Yeah, maybe I can add a few things to that. I would like to put a bit of nuance on the issue of scalability. There is, of course, technical scalability. I actually think that is not so much the issue. And we can build bigger plans and we can build more plans. The real fundamental issue is what I would call economic scalability. And that means that the technologies that are a little bit more advanced at the moment and they are not economically super attractive for the reasons that I explained in the beginning.

And the reasons is that they take too high quality feedstocks. Actually sometimes feedstocks that you could use for mechanical recycling. They do lose too much material all the way, and they produce too much CO2 because it requires energy. And they require too much aftertreatment. And I think what we do need here is real breakthroughs on the cost side.

Well, that is precisely what Aduro is claiming to do, but that is really important. Because if you could make affordable feedstock, in the end of the day, those things will go quick. If you realize what the prices are and the relatively modest impact of input price on article costs like a plastic bag or something like that, that is not going to be the issue. But it is really the access to a technology.

It can truly do it. And if I take it a little bit bigger, that is truly complimentary to mechanical recycling. Mechanical recycling, as I told you in the beginning, is about 10% of the total. Maybe we can push it to 20, because then you're approaching the limit. But somebody has to take the other 80 to make it all worthwhile, and that is where we still have work to do.

For the rest, general economic situation in Europe. Yeah, you can also look at it a bit different. You might actually argue that circularity and the views of circular feedstock are going to come to the rescue, or for instance, some aging installations. But okay, now I'm into a little bit speculation territory.

Tareen Kazi:



Yeah, Eric touched on some great points. And when it comes to challenges that advanced recyclers are facing in North America, namely the US, what we've seen similar to Europe are those issues with scalability, seeing small volumes as well. We're seeing plant expansions, but further scalability is required to make advanced recycling be seen as a viable preferred alternative method of recycling. Also in the US, we're seeing that the economics of the supply chain is a significant challenge.

Sourcing feedstock consistently is becoming increasingly difficult because the market is fragmented and is experiencing rising costs as it becomes more and more commoditized. Procuring the right quality of waste is expensive, and either the material recovery facility or the chemical recycler must bear this cost. But at the moment, neither of them has a scale to absorb these costs comfortably. We're also seeing issues with the quality control in output.

It's difficult to produce pyrolysis oil that meets the precise specifications required by the petrochemical companies. And then this includes the added challenge of effectively communicating this feedback back to the suppliers, namely the MRFs, who cannot provide that granular chemical of their mixed waste. So I wanted to ask you both, how developed is the advanced recycling market currently in the US and Europe?

Eric Appelman:



Yeah, let me start and you can interrupt me, Daniel, when you want. I think the issue is pretty fundamental, and the issue is not, let's take pyrolysis as it is today and let's just scale it. The very fundamental issue is that pyrolysis is a very sensitive technology that can only work well with a minority of the waste, and it does always produce a product that needs the costly aftertreatment.

And that is not because the pyrolysis companies have done a bad job. They have done magnificent steps forward in order to overcome certain shortcomings. But the underlying chemistry is just not very forgiving. And even if you say, okay, I can then repair that pyrolysis oil by that costly aftertreatment, the very fact that you can maybe tackle 20, 25% of all the plastic waste means that maybe 50% plus after doing pyrolysis and mechanical recycling is remained untouched.

And that has two bad sides. One is that you have to still find a home for these 50%. You have to incinerate it at cost, for instance, or landfill it. And the other thing is that the availability of recyclate and/or pyrolysis feedstock is fundamentally quite low, to a point that parties ask themselves, "Should I bother?" That is the real issue. This is a very fundamental technical concern. And we need improved chemistry. We will not scale this away.

And that is also what my company is looking for. We're trying to improve the chemistry that is underlying. I believe that that is a very fundamental problem. As much as I want to see that happen, we cannot pay for circular progress with good intentions. We have to pay with hard returns. And I think that is an issue there where we have to do something. These technologies are available, but they need more scaling, they need more maturing, and that is precisely what has to happen.

Daniel Pelosi:



I would certainly agree on my end and maybe more specifically from a European perspective where, as mentioned, maybe the industry is something more developed than in Asia or the United States. I think a real dynamic that we see at play, and this is from my time covering both virgin and recycled markets in Europe, is we consistently see appetite for advanced recycling product from downstream consumers and a variety of brands are interested in including it in their consumption portfolios.

It's certainly an area of marketing interest and value add for a variety of players across the value chain who can market their products based on the inclusion of advanced recycling product. But I think quite critically what we need is the means to establish a more holistic consumption of such material and a broader approach to not just advanced recycling, but recycling as a whole across the European industry.

We definitely see diverging approaches to such consumption from various players in the market. Only the really big brand owners can viably consume at the output at this stage. And for the reasons Eric has mentioned, I think a wider commoditization is critical to establish more wholesale consumption. Coupled with, generally speaking, we require more legislative backing and for legislation to fully kick in and support players across the value chain.

Whether