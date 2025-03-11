When does advanced recycling commoditize?

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals
March 11, 2025
Eric Appelman, Aduro Clean Technologies' chief revenue officer, joins S&P Global senior price reporter Daniel Pelosi and S&P Global chemicals market reporter Tareen Kazi for a discussion on advanced recycling. Topics include advanced recycling challenges faced by region, how to improve economic scalability of circular recycling, and the importance of creating incentives and a market for circular products.
The Chemical Week podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Commodity Insights. Subscribe to the Chemical Week podcast on your favorite platform, or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.