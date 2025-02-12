Energy transition outlook for 2025 murky as crude oil demand grows

S&P Global Offerings
February 12, 2025
Chemical Week markets editor, Mark Thomas, sits down with Editor in Chief Rob Westervelt for a discussion around the evolving landscape of the petrochemical industry amid the energy transition. Topics include petrochemicals as a crude oil demand driver, technologies buildout needed for the energy transition, and how major chemical companies are planning to reduce emissions in the years ahead. The Chemical Week podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Commodity Insights. Subscribe to the Chemical Week podcast on your favorite platform, or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.