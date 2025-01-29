How can European chemical recycling scale up in 2025?

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Polymers
January 29, 2025
Valentijn De Neve, CEO of BlueAlp, a company specializing in pyrolysis and chemical recycling technology, joins the podcast with S&P Global Commodity Insights editors Daniel Pelosi and Dias Kazym for a discussion on the European chemical recycling landscape in 2025. Topics include technology advancements, advanced recycling competitiveness against virgin polymers and what is needed among stakeholders to drive the chemical recycling market forward.