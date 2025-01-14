Navigating the 2025 chemical landscape: growth, challenges, and future strategies in Europe and China

Mark Thomas:



These rates depend largely on an eventual return of demand, and that is really where we have much of the uncertainty that faces the industry as a whole with the volatility that is out there. From a geopolitical perspective, the continued arrival on European shores of cheap imports from elsewhere. There is really not much that is going to lift, I think, spirits at least until the end of this year and probably into 2026.

Rob Westervelt:



Hello, I'm Rob Westervelt and welcome to the S&P Global Commodity Insights Chemical Week podcast, where we assess the latest trends, challenges, and events shaping global chemical markets.

I'm Rob Westervelt, editor of Chemical Week by S&P Global, and I'm delighted today to be joined by Ian Young, executive editor of Chemical Week and Mark Thomas, Chemical Week markets editor. Today we'll kick off the new year with a deep dive into the state of the chemical sector focusing on Europe and China.

Ian, Mark, welcome.

Ian Young:



Thank you, Rob.

Mark Thomas:



Hi, Rob.

Rob Westervelt:



Let's start in Europe. Ian, what's the state of Europe's chemical sector as we started the year?

Ian Young:



Well, Rob, Europe's chemical industry is growing, we can at least say that. According to the American Chemistry Council, chemical output in the EU grew 1.9 percent in 2024, and it's going to slow down, but still grow by 1.4 percent in 2025. However, these figures may be better than growth in North and South America, although lagging behind Asia Pacific and it marks a return to growth in Europe. But this is from a very low level because there was a steep decline in chemical output in Europe in 2023 of about 8.1 percent, closely related to the war in Ukraine. So this in effect is a slight upturn, a slight recovery from a very low level. And Europe's chemical industry remains beset by a series of structural challenges. The main ones being high energy and feedstock costs, weak demand and global overcapacity, which is having a particularly negative impact on Europe.

And in terms of gas costs, the situation was made more complicated at the end of last year when Ukraine halted the transit of natural gas from Russia into Europe. And although that has been factored in for the last few years, it still does put additional pressure on Europe in terms of its natural gas supplies. And in terms of demand, well, that's closely related to the state of the European economy. According to our colleagues at S&P Global Market Intelligence, GDP in the Eurozone grew by just 0.7 percent in 2024, and it's going to improve to just 1.1 percent in 2025. Well, these are not strong economic growth figures, and of course they translate into weak demand for all products, not least chemicals.

Rob Westervelt:



[inaudible 00:03:02] coverage, we've talked a lot about the capacity and graphylization efforts undertaken by major players including ExxonMobil, Sabic, Dow, LyondellBasell, and Versalis. Give us a take or dive on that. How effective do you think these measures will be in helping to start to restore market balances as Europe starts to recover from this very low level of activity? And Mark, let's start with you on that.

Mark Thomas:



Yeah, thanks Rob. That's a great question. There's no getting away from the fact that in such a gloomy outlook for European petrochemicals at the moment, you have this sustained, weak and due to demand the muted GDP growth that Ian mentioned. So although there is, I think, signs within Europe that momentum is growing in terms of how the region can help itself through the rationalization of capacity, the short-term situation remains that the benchmark ethylene price in Europe, production margins, they're expected to remain bearish in this coming year and that sort of limited upside that may come from the announced and potential steam cracker closures, for example, will only really start to benefit the sector probably in reality towards the end of this decade.

I think according to S&P Global Quality Insights, own analysis, European ethylene variable margins are expected to say close to historical lows through the course of this year and 2026 as well. There could be a slight recovery. There is some optimism. The margins may improve in the second half of this year as some of the cracker closures take capacity off the market. But the longer-term expectation is that not much is expected to change substantially for the next several years.

The closures announced, I think Rob, you mentioned them, cracker closures by ExxonMobil in France, Sabic in the Netherlands, and two by Italy's Versalis will reduce ethylene and olefins capacity over the course of the next two to four years, these closures. One has been implemented by Sabic already. ExxonMobil's and Versalis are expected to close theirs possibly this year and going on for the next couple of years. But these closures will only essentially bring the market towards balance at a time when there's about another 1.4 million metric tons per year of new capacity coming online by 2027 from INEOS with this Antwerp Project One scheme.

So more needs to be done. I think that is the issue really for Europe at the moment. The cuts that have been made are a good start, necessary, but more needs to be done. Again, talking to S&P Global's own experts, these closures will take close to about two million metric tons a year of ethylene capacity off the market, but there could be at least another one to two million metric tons of ethylene capacity that needs to be further removed in order to bring cracker operating rates up from their current trough level of around about 75 percent, back towards that sort of much healthier, happier, 85 to 90 percent mark.

I think the industry would like to see. Whether it is able to achieve that because these rates depend largely on an eventual return of demand, and that is really where we have much of the uncertainty that faces the industry as a whole with the volatility that is out there from a geopolitical perspective. The continued arrival along European shores of cheap imports from elsewhere, there is really not much that is going to lift, I think, spirits, at least until the end of this year and probably into 2026. I could go on, but I don't want to depress, if you like, [inaudible 00:07:10].

Rob Westervelt:



It's a good start but beyond consolidation, Ian, what are the other strategies that Europe is taking to adapt to current market conditions and also the longer term outlook? What are European producers doing?

Ian Young:



Rob, I can't really be much more optimistic or positive about this. Mark's already set the scene. The whole European chemical industry, not just petrochemicals, is having to react to the situation because all companies are impacted by the weak demand and the high costs. And we've seen across the industry companies adopting really quite radical strategies to face up to these tough conditions that they're facing. Beyond closing capacity, companies are having to cut jobs, they are reorganizing their businesses, and this even applies to specialty chemical firms such as Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Kemira. They're all doing it, and these are really defensive strategies. They're not so proactive.

In terms of a longer period, we really need to see more focus on not just the next five years, but the next ten years, how are European companies going to position themselves for the chemical industry? How the chemical industry will look towards the end of this decade and beyond? And we haven't seen so much of that in my view, mainly because companies have been so focused on the short-term crisis, obviously their answerable to their shareholders and the expectations are there for profitability even in the current trough conditions. And I think perhaps in the coming years we're going to see a switch from the short-term firefighting, if you like, to longer-term strategies to position companies for what happens next.

Rob Westervelt:



And what does happen next? Where is Europe still competitive globally?

Ian Young:



Europe does have some traditional areas where it is competitive and has historically led the rest of the world in terms of the chemical industry. Innovation and R&D are certainly two of those areas, and Europe is still very strong on innovation because of the strength of its education system. And according to the European Commission, Europe's still second in the world after the U.S. in terms of industrial R&D investments. However, in the chemical industry, it doesn't seem to be so strong. Cefic says that Europe is number three in the world in terms of chemical R&D and innovation spending behind the U.S. and China. And there's also a sense that Europe is no longer the best in the world at actually commercializing its innovation, commercializing the discoveries it makes through R&D.

And this particularly is the case related to the energy transition, which really is crucial at the moment. Asia apparently accounts for something like 70 to 80 percent of clean tech capacity in the world today. Most of the R&D that went into developing those products was done in Europe. So clearly there is an issue with commercializing products that have been developed as a result of Europe's R&D and innovation prowess. Yes, Europe is still strong in innovation, but it can't really rest on its laurels. It's definitely facing competitive threats even in this area, and it needs to do more to retain its position as an R&D powerhouse globally.

Rob Westervelt:



It sounds like Europe needs to do a better job building on those strengths and innovation, or what are companies saying about that? Obviously they're aware of this. Are they taking the right steps, in your mind, to ensure that they are in the lead or near the lead and developing the more sustainable materials and processes that the industry and their customers need?

Ian Young:



They're working hard. They know what they need to do, particularly in terms of things like plastic recycling technologies, the development of products that do enable the energy transition. However, there is definitely an issue in Europe with regulation, which a lot of chemical companies say, stifles R&D. The European chemical industry faces... The European green deal is the big piece of legislation. And within that, there is the chemical strategy for sustainability that companies have to comply with. And that actually potentially involves the elimination of a lot of products that are not considered to be sustainable enough. According to Cefic, there's a threat to something like 12 percent of Europe's chemical portfolio by 2040 as a result of the chemical strategy for sustainability.

And then apart from that, there's a raft of other legislation that the industry has to comply with. Everything from the classification labeling and packaging of chemicals to the single use plastics directive. This is going to cost the industry a lot of money at a time when it is dealing with the existential crisis that Mark just described and trying to invest in R&D to take advantage of the transition that the industry is going through. But chemical companies and chemical industry associations in Europe complain that the bureaucracy that goes with this legislation is too heavy. They say that regulation is stifling innovation, and that Europe really does need a regulatory framework that encourages innovation in R&D, particularly in the transformation to a circular economy.

And to eliminate this bureaucracy to provide a more enabling legislative framework, the industry needs lower energy costs, we know about that. A more reliable legislative framework for things like sorting and collecting plastic waste. They say they need a mass balance approach to chemical recycling in order to get advanced recycling off the ground and scale up those recycling plants.

Some clearer regulation on the transportation of waste within the EU. There's a lot of things there that the industry says is missing from the regulatory framework in the EU. And beyond that, clearly specialty chemicals will play a major role in the future of the European chemical industry, and the use of artificial intelligence will play a major role going forward. And a lot of collaboration is needed among stakeholders to the innovative developments that are required and also for compliance with regulation. So I think the European industry knows where it's heading. It may be a little vaguely, but knows where it's heading, knows where it has to go, but there are enormous challenges just stemming from the regulatory framework in the EU.

Rob Westervelt:



And is that message going across, is that resonating with EU regulators? Is there a chance that... Can policy be aligned to help rather than hinder the industry as it addresses these challenges? What are the prospects there?

Ian Young:



It seems to be hitting home. Our listeners will remember the Antwerp declaration, which took place last year. That represented a big effort by the chemical industry to get the message across to the European Commission. Martin Brudermuller, the ex-chairman of BASF, handed over the declaration document to Ursula von der Leyen. And then Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of INEOS, a day or so later, wrote a letter, an open letter to Ursula von der Leyen, saying that the European chemical industry was sleepwalking to the precipice. Dramatic language, but that's what the industry felt was needed for the message to hit home.

And later in the year, we had the Draghi report where the former prime minister of Italy and the former head of the European Central Bank produced a major report about the challenges facing European industry, including chemicals. And there were some signs within that the European Commission had taken on board the industry's concerns. However, the question is now, will that translate into results that provide meaningful help to the industry at this difficult time? And it's urgent. The help is needed now. The understanding and the supportive framework is needed now. So how quickly will this materialize? It's a big question.

Rob Westervelt:



Well, let's switch to China. And Ian, we'll start with you here again as well. How effective has the recent economic stimulus measures in China been in reviving demand in the chemical sector, particularly the petrochemicals? What do we see there?

Ian Young:



Well, Rob, the stimulus measures have been brought in really over the last four months, mainly the fourth quarter of 2024. And they were massive. They were enormous. The Chinese government has thrown a lot of money at stimulating the Chinese economy, and it seems that it is having some sort of effect. There are signs of an impact, there are signs of greater economic activity. It seems to have impacted the construction sector. According to our colleagues at S&P Global Market Intelligence, there's been an improvement in construction activity in China towards the end of last year, and that clearly impacts the chemical industry enormously. It seems to have revived stock markets. Stock markets have rallied, but China also has its own structural issues, its own structural weaknesses such as a really tough real estate market. Things like youth unemployment, fragile private sector confidence. And according to market intelligence, the Chinese economy grew by 4.9 percent in 2024, and that misses the Chinese government's target, which was 5 percent. And the Chinese government sets great stall by its economic growth targets and the country's ability to meet them. So that was a disappointment.

And according to market intelligence, Chinese ec