Navigating the 2025 chemical landscape: growth, challenges, and future strategies in Europe and China

Chemicals
January 14, 2025
Chemical Week executive editor Ian Young and markets editor Mark Thomas join editor-in-chief Rob Westervelt to discuss the current state of the chemical sector in Europe and China and what both regions need to focus on as 2025 begins. Topics include Europe's challenges of high energy costs, weak demand, and global overcapacity. In China, substantial government stimulus has spurred activity in construction and specialty chemicals, although trade tensions with the US and overcapacity in petrochemicals pose risks to recovery.
The Chemical Week podcast is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector, hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Commodity Insights.