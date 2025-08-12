Ecocem achieves ASTM C1157 certification for low-carbon cement technology

Ecocem, primarily known as a European provider of low-carbon cement technologies, has announced the achievement of ASTM C1157 certification for its ACT I cement, confirming that its low-carbon cement technology meets or exceeds industry standards for strength and durability while also reducing carbon emissions, allowing entry into the US market.

The ASTM C1157 standard is a performance-based specification that allows for innovative formulations rather than adhering to traditional raw material requirements. This flexibility enables companies like Ecocem to develop sustainable cement options that can perform effectively in various applications.

Ecocem's ACT technology is a scalable, low-carbon cement solution that reduces CO2 emissions by cutting clinker content by up to 70%, replacing it with materials like limestone and locally sourced supplementary cementitious materials, SCMs. Clinker, responsible for over 90% of cement's carbon emissions, is minimized, enabling efficient use of SCMs while maintaining the necessary strength and durability for concrete production.

"This certification is more than a technical achievement. It is a signal to the US market that we're ready to deliver a scalable decarbonization technology," said Steve Bryan, Managing Director of Ecocem Americas. "ASTM C1157 validates that our ACT technology performs to the highest standards, allowing it to integrate easily into existing supply chains and offer a powerful pathway for the US to decarbonize the cement and concrete industrial sector through improved efficiency, without increasing costs or complexity."

In addition to this certification, Ecocem has already been in the early stages of planning a Terminal and Milling Operation at the Port of Los Angeles, aimed at producing low-carbon cement in California. This project represents Ecocem's first venture into North America and aligns with the company's goals of expanding its presence in the region.

