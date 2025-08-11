Vietnam issues new waste co-processing standard for cement kilns

Vietnam has issued a new national technical regulation on the co-processing of waste in cement kilns, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said Aug. 8, aimed at improving waste management and promoting sustainable development in the cement industry.

The regulation highlights co-processing waste as an effective way to reduce waste, conserve raw materials and cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also establishes a framework for waste treatment facilities to ensure environmental safety and operational efficiency.

The new standard will be mandatory for all future investment projects and expansions involving waste treatment activities starting Feb. 9, 2026. Existing facilities that submitted applications before this date may continue operating under the previous standard until Dec. 31, 2031, provided they comply with its emission limits.

Under the new standard, only dry rotary kilns operating under negative pressure are permitted for waste co-processing to help limit exhaust gas emissions. The exhaust gas treatment system must effectively control toxic pollutants, and treated exhaust gases must not be diluted with outside air.

Certain waste types -- including radioactive waste, mercury-containing equipment, fluorescent lamps and infectious medical waste -- are strictly prohibited from being processed in the kilns. Additionally, all waste must undergo pre-treatment and thorough inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The regulation details operational procedures for handling hazardous and volatile organic waste during co-processing, including specific requirements for feeding waste into the furnace and maintaining accurate operational records.

All establishments involved in waste co-processing in cement kilns must comply with the new regulations by Jan. 1, 2032. The MAE encourages early adoption to improve operational efficiency and support international integration.

Periodic emissions monitoring will be conducted to ensure effective waste treatment, and facilities must secure valid environmental licenses before beginning operations. The ministry urges relevant organizations and individuals to implement the new standards diligently and to report any challenges encountered during the process.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $32/mt and cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $32.50/mt on Aug. 7.