Turkey's clinker exports hit 4 million mt in H1 2025

Turkey's exports of cement clinker under HS code 252310 hit 4.07 million mt in the first half of the year, the latest Turkish Statistical Institute, or TUIK, data published Aug. 1 showed.

According to the data shared with S&P Global Commodity Insights, Italy was Turkey's top market in H1 with exports reaching 496,800 mt, followed by Ghana at 400,750 mt.

Turkey also exported 293,400 mt of cement clinker to France in that period, while shipments to Romania totaled 278,000 mt.

Turkey's other top export markets in H1 2025 were Cote d'Ivoire (254,500 mt), Spain (250,000 mt), Cameroon (221,250 mt) and the US (185,500 mt).

Cement production in Turkey totaled 25.2 million mt in the first four months of 2025, while clinker output reached 24.4 million mt, according to the latest Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association (Turk Cimento) data, which represents a total of 67 enterprises in the Turkish cement industry.

Turk Cimento is expected to announce H1 output data in the coming weeks.

Cement production capacity in Turkey, meanwhile, is expected to rise further with two new cement production facility investments recently announced by Turkey's Mugla Cimento and Akros Cimento, S&P Global Commodity Insights has reported.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $55/mt FOB on July 31 and cement clinker FOB Turkey at $48/mt.