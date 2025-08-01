Key suppliers of phosphate fertilizer to US face 10%-25% tariffs from Aug. 7

S&P Global Offerings
Fertilizers, Chemicals
August 01, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Origins supply 84% of US ammonium phosphate, TSP supply
NOLA DAP prices bullish trend, anticipating tariff rate increases
The top exporters of phosphate fertilizer to the US face 10%-25% tariffs under US President Donald Trump's latest slate of tariffs announced on July 31, with the duties due to go into effect on Aug. 7.
The countries, including Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Australia, Tunisia and Lebanon, provided around 84% of the US' ammonium phosphate and triple superphosphate imports in 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's Global Trade Atlas data.
|Country
|US tariff rate
|Morocco
|10%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|Egypt
|10%
|Jordan
|15%
|Israel
|15%
|Australia
|10%
|Tunisia
|25%
|Lebanon
|10%
|Source: White House website
Saudi Arabia supplied nearly 54.7% of US imports of ammonium phosphate in the first five months of 2025, with 519,000 mt shipped to the US, the Global Trade Atlas data showed.
Phosphate fertilizers from Morocco were already covered under an existing countervailing duty tariff rate of 2.11%. Sources previously said both the countervailing tariff and the new tariffs introduced July 31 would be applicable for the origin.
Despite the tariff increase for some of the major suppliers of the product to the US, local markets had already mostly priced in the tariffs, given that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on July 6 that the swath of duties above 10% had been delayed until Aug. 1.
The New Orleans barge market for monoammonium phosphate and diammonium phosphateinstead was mostly impacted by tight US supply in the week ended July 31, sources said.
However, sources said tariff uncertainties made it difficult to find a firm price for Indian DAP, to which New Orleans DAP prices are correlated.
As a result, DAP New Orleans barges traded at $805/st for August shipments in the week ended July 31, above the $748-$757/st price range for August shipments seen traded in the week ended July 24, rallying slightly ahead of the tariff deadline.
Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed MAP New Orleans barges at $785-$800/st FOB and assessed DAP New Orleans barges at $805/st FOB on July 31.