Key suppliers of phosphate fertilizer to US face 10%-25% tariffs from Aug. 7

The top exporters of phosphate fertilizer to the US face 10%-25% tariffs under US President Donald Trump's latest slate of tariffs announced on July 31, with the duties due to go into effect on Aug. 7.

The countries, including Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Australia, Tunisia and Lebanon, provided around 84% of the US' ammonium phosphate and triple superphosphate imports in 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's Global Trade Atlas data.

Country US tariff rate Morocco 10% Saudi Arabia 10% Egypt 10% Jordan 15% Israel 15% Australia 10% Tunisia 25% Lebanon 10% Source: White House website

Saudi Arabia supplied nearly 54.7% of US imports of ammonium phosphate in the first five months of 2025, with 519,000 mt shipped to the US, the Global Trade Atlas data showed.

Phosphate fertilizers from Morocco were already covered under an existing countervailing duty tariff rate of 2.11%. Sources previously said both the countervailing tariff and the new tariffs introduced July 31 would be applicable for the origin.

US phosphate prices rise on week

Despite the tariff increase for some of the major suppliers of the product to the US, local markets had already mostly priced in the tariffs, given that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on July 6 that the swath of duties above 10% had been delayed until Aug. 1.

The New Orleans barge market for monoammonium phosphate and diammonium phosphateinstead was mostly impacted by tight US supply in the week ended July 31, sources said.

However, sources said tariff uncertainties made it difficult to find a firm price for Indian DAP, to which New Orleans DAP prices are correlated.

As a result, DAP New Orleans barges traded at $805/st for August shipments in the week ended July 31, above the $748-$757/st price range for August shipments seen traded in the week ended July 24, rallying slightly ahead of the tariff deadline.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed MAP New Orleans barges at $785-$800/st FOB and assessed DAP New Orleans barges at $805/st FOB on July 31.