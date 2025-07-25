US cement shipments, production slip in April: USGS

US shipments of portland and blended cement slipped 1.4% year over year in April to 9.05 million mt, according to data published July 24 by the US Geological Survey.

January-April shipments totaled 29.0 million mt, down 5.5% from the same period of 2024.

Clinker production was estimated at 5.26 million mt in April, down 4.4% year over year, according to the USGS data. January-April production totaled 18.1 million mt, down 12.6% year over year.

Import data from the US Census Bureau indicates that total imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.18 million mt in April, down 4.7% from April 2024. January-April imports totaled 7.30 million mt, down 6.2% from the same period in 2024.

The report points out that monthly imports can experience substantial year-over-year fluctuations due to various factors and often do not align closely with consumption levels in the corresponding import districts during the same month. Still, year-to-date comparisons show a weaker year in the US market.

In April, the top states for producing portland and blended cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida, and Alabama, listed in descending order. The leading states for cement consumption were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, which together accounted for 41.3% of total shipments in April.