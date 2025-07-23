Nigeria's BUA Cement hopes to commission new Edo plant in Q1 2027

BUA Cement expects to commission a 3 million mt/year cement plant in Nigeria's Edo state during the first quarter of 2027, Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu said during the company's AGM on July 23.

BUA Cement currently has an installed production capacity of 17 million mt/year, making it Nigeria's second-largest cement producer behind Dangote Cement. Construction of a new 3 million mt/year plant in Ososo, Edo State, began in Q3 2024.

The company reported on July 21 a 91% year-on-year increase in revenues during 2024 to Naira 876.5 billion ($573.7 million). Actual production increased by 22% over the same period to 8.2 million mt, supported by the commissioning of two new 3 million mt/year production lines during 2024 in Edo and Sokoto states.

The sharp increase in revenue, relative to the increase in actual production, was the result of a heavy and sustained slump in the value of the naira from mid-June 2023 onwards, when the currency was allowed to float freely on the international market.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed cement clinker FOB Turkey at $46/mt on July 17.