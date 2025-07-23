ENAMI develops green cements from copper slag tailings in Chile

The National Mining Company (ENAMI) in Chile has completed a study on "Development of Green Cements from Copper Slag Tailings" in collaboration with researchers from the University of Atacama (UDA) and Adolfo Ibañez University (UAI), as announced on July 22.

This project addresses pressing environmental issues in the Atacama region, which has been declared saturated due to pollution. It aims to provide concrete solutions to the environmental liabilities resulting from copper smelting activities, focusing on transforming mining waste into usable materials for the construction industry.

The research successfully conditioned copper slag tailings for use as supplementary cementitious material, partially replacing traditional Portland cement in concrete mixtures. According to the announcement, laboratory tests indicated that these mixtures achieved mechanical strengths comparable to traditional cement after 90 days, meeting national standards.

"This initiative is a concrete example of how it is possible to transform waste into a new resource, integrating the mining and construction industries toward a common sustainability goal, while also advancing productive chain alternatives," stated Andoni Torrontegui, Head of New Business and Innovation at ENAMI.