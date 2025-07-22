Spain's cement consumption sees robust growth in H1 2025

Cement consumption in Spain surged by 6.5% in the first half of 2025, reaching 7.76 million tons, according to the latest data from the Spanish association of cement producers, Oficemen.

In June alone, cement consumption rose by 13.9%, totaling 1.44 million tons, which is an additional 0.176 million tons compared to June 2024.

"The average daily consumption in June, which only includes working days, has been somewhat more moderate, with a growth of 8.5%," Aniceto Zaragoza, general director of Oficemen, said. "This 'calendar effect' is due to the fact that in 2024, June had more holidays, coinciding with five full weekends in the month."

From July 2024 to June 2025, cement consumption increased by 8%, amounting to 15.38 million tons.

"The evolution of cement consumption is being the most positive in the last five years, a trend that we expect to continue in the second half of the year," Zaragoza said.

This growth aligns with the rising number of tenders and permits for new construction projects, which have increased by 25.8% until May and 8.6% until April.

However, exports fell by 4.8% in H1 to 2.31 million tons. In June, exports dropped slightly by 0.4% to 0.409 million tons.

Contrasting this trend, imports rebounded after months of decline, with a remarkable growth of 89.6% in June, reaching 0.113 million tons, primarily driven by clinker imports, which rose to 0.059 million tons. This resulted in a total import figure of 0.777 million tons for H1, marking a 9.2% increase.

Zaragoza expressed concern over the shift in import-export dynamics, stating, "We observe this change in trend with concern, since, although in the case of Spain the absolute volume exported still exceeds that imported, it is appropriate to clarify that, according to the latest figures handled by Cembureau, the European association of cement manufacturers, in 2024 as a whole the total imports of the countries of the region exceeded exports for the first time in recent years, with a negative differential of 0.1 million tons in the trade balance."

He further cautioned that the current context of tariff tensions could exacerbate this gap in external competitiveness for the European cement sector compared to countries with more lenient environmental regulations.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed cement clinker FOB Turkey at $46/mt on July 17.