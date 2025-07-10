Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement certified by ASTM in US, Saudi Arabia

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announced on July 10 that it has certified its H-UKR 0% clinker cement in the US.

This certification, recognized by the ASTM C1157 standard, also applies in Saudi Arabia.

After testing at the University of Miami, H-UKR cement has been validated for its performance characteristics, including strength, durability, and setting time, independent of its composition, recognized as a hydraulic cement that complies with the General Use. This certification allows Hoffmann Green to market H-UKR cement for a wide range of construction applications, such as roads, bridges, and precast elements.

The company highlighted this achievement as "particularly noteworthy," as it is the first instance globally where a 0% clinker cement has received such an internationally recognized certification.

"This international technical recognition marks a decisive step forward in our certification process, which is part of a broader ambition to expand the applications of our 0% clinker cement through continuous innovation," Hoffmann Green co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54.50/mt FOB, and Cement Freight Med to Houston at $24/mt on July 10.