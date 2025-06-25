Infographic: Major fertilizer flows are vulnerable as Iran tensions simmer

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Fertilizers, Chemicals, Energy Transition, Maritime & Shipping, Renewables
June 25, 2025
Fertilizer markets face supply-side risks as the possibility of Iranian interference in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for many fertilizers and fertilizer feedstocks, persists.
While the probability of a full closure of the Strait has subsided since the June 24 ceasefire between Israel and Iran, concerns remain over more targeted interventions, such as electronic attacks impeding ship navigation.