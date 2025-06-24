Egypt's NCIC announces phosphate fertilizer sales tender for July

S&P Global Offerings
Fertilizers, Chemicals
June 24, 2025
Seller: NCIC
Country: Egypt
Specs & quantity: All cargoes will be on an FOB basis
|NCIC June 28 phosphate tender
|Product
|'000 mt
|Diammonium Phosphate
|20
|Triple Superphosphate
|10
|Single Superphosphate
|30
|Source: Market sources
Port: Damietta, Sokhna
Delivery: Loading at the end of July to August
Basis: FOB Egypt
Close: June 28, 2025
Data from: Market sources