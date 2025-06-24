Fertilizers, Chemicals

June 24, 2025

Egypt's NCIC announces phosphate fertilizer sales tender for July

Seller: NCIC

Country: Egypt

Specs & quantity: All cargoes will be on an FOB basis

NCIC June 28 phosphate tender
Product'000 mt
Diammonium Phosphate20
Triple Superphosphate10
Single Superphosphate30
Source: Market sources

Port: Damietta, Sokhna

Delivery: Loading at the end of July to August

Basis: FOB Egypt

Close: June 28, 2025

Data from: Market sources

                                                                                                               

Editor:

Karla Sanchez

