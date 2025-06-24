Egypt's NCIC announces phosphate fertilizer sales tender for July

Seller: NCIC

Country: Egypt

Specs & quantity: All cargoes will be on an FOB basis

NCIC June 28 phosphate tender Product '000 mt Diammonium Phosphate 20 Triple Superphosphate 10 Single Superphosphate 30 Source: Market sources

Port: Damietta, Sokhna

Delivery: Loading at the end of July to August

Basis: FOB Egypt

Close: June 28, 2025

Data from: Market sources