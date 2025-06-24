Argentina introduces new 25 kg cement bag format for construction industry

In a significant shift for the Argentine construction industry, the Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland, or AFCP, introduced a new 25 kg cement bag format, which will be available starting in July.

This change marks a departure from the traditional 50 kg bags that have dominated the market and will continue to be sold until they are out of stock, the association said late June 23.

The initiative involves a total investment exceeding $125 million. This investment will fund necessary adaptations and expansions across 13 production plants nationwide, including the installation of new production lines and facilities. These upgrades are designed to improve efficiency and meet the growing demand for more manageable packaging options in the construction sector.

The AFCP said the new packaging format will improve handling conditions on construction sites and optimize waste management in small-scale projects. Argentina has become the third country in South America to adopt lighter bag standards, following Chile and Brazil.

The AFCP expects the initiative will generate around 1,000 jobs within the cement sector, further bolstering the industry's growth and sustainability efforts.

Companies such as Loma Negra, Holcim, Cementos Avellaneda and PCR all signed the statement as well.