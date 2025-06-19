INTERVIEW: Limak Cement CEO sees decarbonization as core strategy, not a side project

With the countdown underway to the EU's full implementation of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism from Jan. 1, 2026, decarbonization and sustainability efforts of cement companies exporting to Europe continue to gain traction. Platts recently spoke with Muhammed Erkam Kocakerim, Global CEO of Limak Cement -- a Turkey-based multinational ranked among the world's top 40 cement producers and top two in Turkey, with 11 cement plants, more than 30 ready-mix concrete sites, and multiple low-carbon fuel and solar energy facilities across Turkey and Africa -- to discuss the company's ongoing sustainability and decarbonization journey.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On the implementation of CBAM

The EU CBAM is a fair and legitimate mechanism designed to uphold global climate accountability. Now in its reporting phase and slated for full implementation by 2026 across six sectors, including cement, it represents a pivotal step toward building a more sustainable and equitable decarbonization framework. As Turkey prepares to launch its own national emissions trading system (ETS), we at Limak Cement fully support the establishment of a domestic CBAM framework that aligns with international standards and reinforces the country's low-carbon transition.

With $1.2 billion in annual exports, Turkey is one of the world's top two cement exporters. Europe accounts for 15% of this volume, and Limak Cement contributes approximately 10% of that share.

Our clearly defined, science-based low-emission roadmap is set to position us above the European average, reinforcing both our climate leadership and long-term competitiveness under evolving regulatory frameworks such as the EU CBAM. Still, we acknowledge that the broader Turkish industry may face structural challenges during this transition, underscoring the need for coordinated policy and support mechanisms.

On export trends and volumes

We operate 11 cement plants across Turkey and Africa, exporting to nearly 15 countries. Our geographically diversified footprint gives us a strategic edge both domestically and in international markets. In Turkey, several of our plants are located in the earthquake-affected region [in the southeast], where we've seen a significant surge in demand, while others are positioned near the Syrian and Balkan borders, supporting strong export potential.

In some years, our exports have reached nearly 3 million metric tons. However, in 2025, our target is 1 million mt, as we've prioritized supplying the earthquake zone -- a responsibility we view not just commercially, but socially.

On Limak Cement's sustainability and decarbonization efforts

As the world moves toward deep decarbonization, the transformation spans far beyond the cement industry, affecting all hard-to-abate sectors and the global business landscape. At Limak Cement, we approach this not just from a sectoral lens but as an opportunity to lead broader industrial change. The challenges we face -- decarbonization, circular economy, regulatory shifts, digitalization, and talent transformation -- are immense. But each of these is also a catalyst for innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

In response, we launched the Triple Transition Project (TTP) in 2021 -- a five-year roadmap uniting green, digital, and social transformation. Our aim: to become a skills-powered organization that thrives on agility, integration, and shared outcomes. This shift replaced traditional hierarchies with cross-functional platforms: a Hybrid Center of Excellence for AI and analytics, a Center for Sustainability and Climate, the Limak Cement Academy 5.0, and a future-focused R&D and Innovation Hub with 35+ researchers across 10 disciplines.

While cement is a traditionally rigid industry, we are redefining value creation through integrated systems that align sustainability, talent, and technology. TTP has already delivered measurable impact -- from 10 straight quarters of industry-leading margins, to SBTi [Science Based Targets initiative] validated climate targets, to Turkey's first cement Eurobond and an "Excellent" sustainability rating by Sustainable Fitch.

TTP is not just a program, it's a new way of thinking -- a blueprint for resilient, scalable, and future-ready growth.

On the status of the hydrogen-blended fuel project that Limak successfully tested last year

At Limak Cement, decarbonization is not a side project -- it's a core strategy. Through our 5C approach -- from clinkerization to carbonation, we're advancing over 20 projects across the cement value chain, built on an R&D foundation developed since 2021.

Among our most transformative efforts is the integration of green hydrogen and oxygen into our combustion process. In collaboration with Air Liquide, we've eliminated fossil fuels in kiln operations by blending low-ratio hydrogen with high-biogenic-content alternative fuels -- a carbon-neutral fuel mix. We also enriched combustion with oxygen, making hydrogen not just technically but economically viable. This breakthrough enabled us to avoid typical performance losses often seen with low-calorific fuels, establishing a new operational benchmark.

Our hydrogen is part of a fully integrated supply chain: the alternative fuels used are processed in our own low-carbon facilities, creating a self-sustaining R&D ecosystem. To scale further, our first on-site electrolyzer will be operational by 2026, marking a decisive step toward near-zero fossil fuel emissions -- which make up 35% of the cement sector's footprint.

In parallel, we're also pioneering circularity by using CDMs [construction and demolition materials] as SCMs [supplementary cementitious materials], clinker raw materials, and concrete aggregates. With Turkey's urban renewal surge, we believe CDMs can become a strategic lever for circular construction and low-carbon growth.

On future visions and goals

We're advancing 20+ mid- to high-stage R&D projects targeting material efficiency, carbon impact, and resilience. In 2025, we updated our roadmap: 46% CO2 reduction by 2030, reaching 409 kg CO2/mt of cement, without CCUS. This target is among the world's most ambitious. Unlike many global roadmaps, Limak's strategy relies less on CCUS, focusing instead on innovations in clinker and binders.

We're accelerating innovation through talent, our corporate academy, and a hybrid Center of Excellence, aiming for hyperautomation by 2027. With 50+ experts and 30+ tools unified on one platform, our AI-powered xFP&A system launching in 2026 will enable full data-driven agility. Future value lies at the intersection of climate, digital, and talent.