Vietnam’s cement, clinker exports hold steady in May

Vietnam's clinker and cement exports reached $112.83 million in May 2025, a 0.33% month over month increase and bringing its year-to-date export earnings to $523.17 million, according to recent data from the General Department of Customs.

The Philippines maintained its position as Vietnam's largest export destination for cement and clinker, with shipments valued at $20.51 million in May. However, this figure reflects a 2.25% dip compared to April, although the country still accounts for over 22% of total exports for the year.

Bangladesh, another major buyer, saw its imports fall by 9.07% month over month, amounting to $16.91 million. Despite the decline, it continues to be a vital market for Vietnam's cement industry.

"Vietnam's export volumes are likely to remain stable from June to July, as importing countries [such as] Bangladesh and the Philippines are currently in their monsoon season, which tends to dampen demand," a China-based trader said.

The trader added that during this period, cement and clinker prices are expected to stay steady due to the limited volume of trades.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $55/mt FOB and Cement Clinker (OPC grey clinker) FOB Turkey at $47/mt FOB, reflecting week-over-week increases of $1/mt and $0.50/mt, respectively.