Texas leads US cement production, consumption as market increases in March

Portland and blended cement shipments in the US, including imports, reached an estimated 8.07 million mt in March, up from 7.96 million mt in March 2024, according to the latest US Geological Survey report.

Shipments from January through March reached about 19.8 million mt, down 7.5% from the corresponding period in 2024.

Texas, Missouri, California, Florida, and Alabama were the top producers of portland and blended cement in March, the report said. They also accounted for a significant share of cement consumption, with Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, and North Carolina receiving 44.4% of total shipments for March.

A substantial portion of the blended cement shipped from January through March—11.6 million mt, or 97%—was attributed to Portland-limestone cement (Type IL), with Texas emerging as the leading destination.

Masonry cement shipments were estimated at 184,000 mt in March, down slightly from 186,000 mt in March 2024. January-March figures total 483,000 mt, down 8.9% from the corresponding year-ago period. Florida led the way in masonry cement consumption, followed by Texas and North Carolina.

Clinker production also declined, with an estimated output of 4.92 million mt in March, down 10.6% from March 2024. From January through March, clinker production was about 12.9 million mt, dropping 15.3% from the corresponding period of 2024. Texas, California, and Florida were among the leading states for clinker production.

The report also examines cement and clinker imports, which totaled 1.75 million mt in March, down 10.9% from March 2024. Imports from January through March reached 5.12 million mt, down 6.8% from the corresponding year-ago period.

The USGS data does not include trucked cargoes from Canada or those on an informal-entry basis.