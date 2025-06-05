UK cement production increases slightly in Q4: ONS data

UK concrete production increased by a slight 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from Q3, according to data released June 4 by the Office for National Statistics.

The relatively steady output comes after a 9.7% jump in production in Q3 from Q2.

UK construction activity exhibited signs of improvement in early 2025, with monthly output rising by 0.5% in March, following a slight increase of 0.2% in February and a 0.3% decline in January, the data showed. The growth in March was attributed to both new projects and repair work, aided by milder weather conditions.

Despite total construction output for 2024 decreasing by 1.1%, growth is anticipated to return in 2025 and 2026, with projected increases of 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively, according to the Construction Products Association.

The new housing sector is likely to contract by 7.1% in 2024 before rebounding with growth rates of 4.9% in 2025 and 12.0% in 2026.

Final ONS data for 2023 cement production showed an 8.4% decrease year over year to 7.7 million mt.

Clinker production also declined by 11.2%, falling to 6.4 million mt in 2023 from 7.2 million mt the previous year.

