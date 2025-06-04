Titan partners with Carbon Upcycling for low-carbon cement production

Greek cement producer Titan Group has announced a Memorandum of Agreement with Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc., a leader in carbon and waste utilization. This collaboration aims to explore the commercial deployment of Carbon Upcycling's technology for producing local, low-carbon building materials. The agreement follows Titan's previous investment in Carbon Upcycling.

Under the MOA, Carbon Upcycling will conduct technical feasibility studies at two of Titan's cement plants. The focus will be on using their technology to create better, low-carbon cement products by recycling captured CO2 emissions and utilizing local materials. These new cement products are expected to improve construction supply chains and significantly reduce carbon emissions from cement production.

"This initiative not only highlights the importance of localized production but also serves as an important model for integrating low-carbon solutions into mainstream industrial processes," Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer of Titan Group, said.

"Our partnership with Titan Group represents the necessary collaboration to advance the global cement industry toward a circular, low-carbon future," Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling said. "Globally, we are seeing increasingly complex supply chains. Carbon Upcycling is transforming this reality by localizing critical cementitious material production so we can continue to build what matters most."

Currently, Carbon Upcycling operates a demonstration plant in Western Canada, where its CO2-enhanced cement products are already in use. The company is also developing a flagship commercial-scale project in Eastern Canada.

Titan Group has set CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. The company plans to double its sales of low-carbon products by 2026 compared to 2022.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54/mt and Cement Freight Med to Houston at $21/mt May 29.