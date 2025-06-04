Holcim acquires Langley Concrete, expands precast solutions in British Columbia

Switzerland-headquartered Holcim completed the acquisition of Langley Concrete Group Inc., a prominent provider of precast solutions located in British Columbia, Canada, the company announced on June 4.

The acquisition encompasses two advanced production facilities situated in Chilliwack and Duncan, British Columbia. These facilities are set to produce a diverse array of dry-cast and wet-cast concrete products tailored for both above- and below-ground infrastructure applications.

The product range includes manholes, concrete pipes, box culverts, and various custom components essential for municipal, commercial, and industrial projects.

"We are pleased to welcome 180 talented Langley Concrete Group Inc. employees to our team," said Jaime Hill, Region Head of Holcim in North America. "This acquisition is a natural extension of our growth strategy. By combining Langley Concrete Group Inc.'s technical capabilities with our operations, we are better positioned than ever to deliver enhanced value to our customers through expanded reach, service, and a strong portfolio of advanced and high-quality products."

"We're proud of the 75-year family-based business legacy we've built, and confident that Holcim is the right partner to carry it forward as the growth opportunities continue in B.C.," said Mark Omelaniec, president of Langley Concrete Group Inc.

Holcim reported net sales of CHF 26.4 billion ($32.29 billion) in 2024 and employs 65,000 workers.

